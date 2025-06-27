How To Take Boxed Mac And Cheese From Bland To Gourmet With One Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Boxed mac and cheese is a classic. It's quick, creamy, gooey, and appetizing, and while it's great on its own, this dish can always benefit from a twist when you're feeling particularly fancy. The gourmet ingredient in mind — bacon bits. These gorgeously fatty little bundles add a crunchy lift to the bland mac, perfectly complementing the soft noodles. Flavor-wise, the pork product guarantees a smokiness and saltiness that's unparalleled.

Before grabbing any old bacon bits, opt for the most delicious choice: Grab a pack, cook the strips, then crumble or chop them to your desired size. Larger pieces provide a heartier feel, allowing you to pick up a piece of bacon separately from a noodle for a distinct bite. In contrast, a fine crumble offers a delicate texture with more flavor, coating the noodles with a dusting of savoriness.

There are many ways to cook your bacon strips for success. You can fold your bacon to achieve the best ratio of chewy-to-crispy bites, or you can follow Snoop Dogg's tip for making the crispiest, curliest bacon possible. Both methods help create crunchy pieces (from top to bottom), perfect for topping cheesy noodles.