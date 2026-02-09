Starbucks New 1971 Roast Coffee Review
These days, Starbucks is largely synonymous with viral menu items like its colorful Refreshers, decadent iced lattes, and dessert-like Frappucinos. But long before the chain was the go-to destination if you were searching for an Instagram-ready cup of coffee, it was known for serving up simple roasts. When Starbucks first opened in 1971, its primary offering was its dark roast coffee. Now, the chain is paying homage to those origins with this latest launch: the 1971 Roast.
The chain's new roast is a dark roast with notes of toasted sugar and rich walnut. If your coffee roast knowledge is limited (don't worry — we don't judge), here's the key takeaway: Unlike light roasts, dark roasts are less caffeinated with a fuller, less acidic coffee flavor. But how does the new 1971 Roast stack up against the dark roasts already featured on Starbucks' menu (and even the chain's existing lighter roasts)? To find out, we took matters into our own hands and decided to put it to the test. Here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' new 1971 Roast.
Methodology
To conduct my review, I ordered a Tall size of the 1971 Roast through the Starbucks app. To get the best understanding of the roast's natural flavor profile, I ordered it black with no customizations. In order to try the roast at its highest quality and enjoy it as intended (served hot), I also made sure to taste it at my local Starbucks location rather than taking it to-go.
I've conducted many reviews of the chain's beverages (like its berry-filled Valentine's beverage launch) and am well-versed in Starbucks in general, which prepared me to conduct an honest and comprehensive review of the 1971 Roast. The most important factors I considered were flavor and innovation. The roast was most successful when the flavor met the notes that were promised and added something new and exciting to Starbucks' existing roast selection.
Price and availability
As of February 9, the 1971 Roast is available for purchase both as a brewed coffee in Starbucks coffeehouses and as pre-packaged beans. Pricing starts at $2.55 for a Short, $2.65 for a Tall, $2.95 for a Grande, and $3.25 for a Venti with no customizations. Of course, prices may vary by location. If you want to make the 1971 Roast in the comfort of your own home, the coffee beans themselves cost $13.95 for a 1-pound bag.
Unlike many of the chain's seasonal offerings (like the summer trio of Strato Frappuccinos and the chain's ever-changing annual holiday drink lineup), the 1971 Roast is a permanent menu addition and will be available year-round. So if you're worried that you'll have to rush to enjoy it, don't be.
Taste test: 1971 Roast
To better understand the natural flavor profile of the 1971 Roast, I opted to try it black (no milk, creamer, or customizations — kind of scary, I know). While I don't usually drink my coffee black (and I don't know that I will again, to be honest), trying it this way made it easier to evaluate its core characteristics without all the bells and whistles.
Right away, the 1971 Roast delivered on the flavor notes it promised. Upon my first sip, it was smoky and nutty, a clear indicator that the toasted sugar and walnut flavors were coming through. It was certainly full-bodied and not very acidic, as expected from a classic dark roast, with a touch of sweetness that kept it from being overly bitter.
Considering that I don't typically drink black coffee, I also sampled Starbucks' current roast selection — the Sunsera Blonde Roast, Pike Place Medium Roast, and Caffé Verona Dark Roast — to put the 1971 Roast into context. Among the four, the 1971 stood out most clearly. Compared to the chain's other dark roast (the Caffé Verona, which has notes of dark cocoa and caramelized sugar), the 1971 Roast was smoother and sweeter with more depth thanks to the nuttiness of the walnut. Both the Sunsera Blend and Pike Place roast were lighter and brighter than the 1971, emphasizing the darker roast's distinct flavor profile and its value as a new addition to Starbucks' menu.
Plus, can we talk about these special-edition 1971 Roast cups? Available through February while supplies last, they're oh-so cute and provide a refreshing break from the ultra-minimalist look that's been dominating so many brands right now. Featuring the original Starbucks logo, retro-inspired text, and a bold green color, the new cups are a nice visual touch for a launch designed to celebrate the chain's roots.
Final thoughts
I'll admit that I usually gravitate toward sweeter, dessert-adjacent drinks — cold-foam-topped lattes, fruity-flavored matchas, all of that good stuff. And at a chain that is now so well-known for the customizability of its drinks, it can be hard not to go down that route. That's why the launch of the 1971 Roast is so refreshing. Starbucks is going back to basics with this launch, leaning into simplicity and highlighting its history of making great roasts.
But the flavor profile of the new dark roast is anything but basic. It's rich, deep, and full-bodied, with a smooth nutty flavor that gives it an edge over the chain's other dark roast option. That added depth provides a delicious new element to the new brew, making it a valuable menu addition. Plus, it's a reminder that simple isn't boring — it's classic. And nothing beats a classic, right?