Starbucks New 1971 Roast Coffee Review

To better understand the natural flavor profile of the 1971 Roast, I opted to try it black (no milk, creamer, or customizations — kind of scary, I know). While I don't usually drink my coffee black (and I don't know that I will again, to be honest), trying it this way made it easier to evaluate its core characteristics without all the bells and whistles.

Right away, the 1971 Roast delivered on the flavor notes it promised. Upon my first sip, it was smoky and nutty, a clear indicator that the toasted sugar and walnut flavors were coming through. It was certainly full-bodied and not very acidic, as expected from a classic dark roast, with a touch of sweetness that kept it from being overly bitter.

Considering that I don't typically drink black coffee, I also sampled Starbucks' current roast selection — the Sunsera Blonde Roast, Pike Place Medium Roast, and Caffé Verona Dark Roast — to put the 1971 Roast into context. Among the four, the 1971 stood out most clearly. Compared to the chain's other dark roast (the Caffé Verona, which has notes of dark cocoa and caramelized sugar), the 1971 Roast was smoother and sweeter with more depth thanks to the nuttiness of the walnut. Both the Sunsera Blend and Pike Place roast were lighter and brighter than the 1971, emphasizing the darker roast's distinct flavor profile and its value as a new addition to Starbucks' menu.

Plus, can we talk about these special-edition 1971 Roast cups? Available through February while supplies last, they're oh-so cute and provide a refreshing break from the ultra-minimalist look that's been dominating so many brands right now. Featuring the original Starbucks logo, retro-inspired text, and a bold green color, the new cups are a nice visual touch for a launch designed to celebrate the chain's roots.