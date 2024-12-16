What's The Actual Difference Between Light And Dark Roast Coffee?

To say that coffee is popular is an understatement — as of 2024, over one billion people worldwide claim to drink at least one cup of coffee every day, per BusinessDasher. But not everyone is enjoying the exact same style as their neighbor. From smoky French roast to the sweeter white coffee, there are quite a few types of beans to choose from before you enjoy your morning cup of caffeinated goodness.

Two of the most popular types of coffee are light roast and dark roast. Before coffee beans are ground and transformed into a delicious cup of joe, most blends are roasted in order to bring out all the complex flavors and aromas. Light and dark roasted beans usually look similar, so it can be difficult to decipher which one is which — until you take a sip, that is. Ultimately, the biggest distinction comes from how long the coffee beans were roasted, resulting in a very different taste and mouthfeel, even if the exact cultivar of beans is the same.

Serious at-home coffee aficionados might decide to roast their own coffee beans at home, while other coffee lovers will opt for snagging a prepared bag from their grocery store or local coffee shop. No matter where you get your coffee, here are a few key differences to help you decide if you'll like a dark roast better, or a walk on the lighter side instead.