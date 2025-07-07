Review: We Loved Every Sip Of Starbucks' New Trio Of Summer Frappuccinos

If you thought the Firework Frappuccino was the only launch Starbucks had in store this summer, think again. The chain is following up that explosive release with a brand new trio of cold drinks to beat the summer heat: the Strato Frappuccinos.

Drawing inspiration from the Italian word "strato" — which translates to "layer" — these blended beverages are all about stacking bold flavors. Breaking from classic Frappuccino tradition, each drink swaps out whipped cream and dome lids for unique cold foam flavors and sleek flat lids (a subtle yet monumental change in the Frappuccino world). Even better? That cold foam is layered into the drink for a fully immersive flavor experience.

Food Republic got an exclusive first taste of the new lineup, which includes the Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, and the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino. Could one of them become your new summer go-to? Here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' latest launch.