Review: We Loved Every Sip Of Starbucks' New Trio Of Summer Frappuccinos
If you thought the Firework Frappuccino was the only launch Starbucks had in store this summer, think again. The chain is following up that explosive release with a brand new trio of cold drinks to beat the summer heat: the Strato Frappuccinos.
Drawing inspiration from the Italian word "strato" — which translates to "layer" — these blended beverages are all about stacking bold flavors. Breaking from classic Frappuccino tradition, each drink swaps out whipped cream and dome lids for unique cold foam flavors and sleek flat lids (a subtle yet monumental change in the Frappuccino world). Even better? That cold foam is layered into the drink for a fully immersive flavor experience.
Food Republic got an exclusive first taste of the new lineup, which includes the Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, and the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino. Could one of them become your new summer go-to? Here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' latest launch.
Price and availability
The Strato Frappuccinos officially launch on July 8 and will be available for a limited time while supplies last. Customers can order the layered frappes in Tall ($4.95), Grande ($5.45), or Venti ($5.95).
While the Tall (which is essentially the same as a size small) is priced in line with classic Frappuccinos, the Grande runs about 20 cents more and the Venti runs about 30 cents more than staple drinks like the Vanilla Bean Créme. But hey, trading a few extra dimes for a brand new limited time Frappuccino sounds like a sweet deal.
Nutritional information
Tall sizes of the Strato Frappuccinos range from 300 to 350 calories, 37 to 47 grams of carbohydrates, and 36 to 44 grams of sugar. This makes them a bit more indulgent than classics like the Vanilla Bean Créme (which contains 260 calories for a Tall).
The Brown Sugar Strato comes in at 300 calories, 42 grams of crabs, and 41 grams of sugar for a Tall. The Strawberry Matcha Strato is a bit lighter, with a Tall containing 300 calories, 37 grams of carbs, and 36 grams of sugar. The Salted Caramel Mocha Strato appears to be the most decadent of the three, containing 350 calories, 47 grams of carbs, and 44 grams of sugar in a Tall drink.
Based on numbers alone, it's clear these new beverages aren't cosplaying as your protein-packed morning smoothie. Much like the Firework Frappuccino, these are sweet treats meant for a little summer indulgence.
Taste test: Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino
While I'm a big fan of iced mochas, I've never tried adding caramel to my order. But maybe that needs to change because, after my first sip of this next drink, it quickly became my favorite of the day.
The Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino is basically a candy bar in a cup. Reminiscent of the layers in your favorite childhood chocolate bar, this frappe masterfully blends smooth salted caramel with decadent chocolate. The mocha flavor shines through perfectly, while the salted caramel cold foam throughout and drizzle on top add a bold, indulgent twist to an already flavorful Frappuccino. This drink is rich yet refreshing (a common theme through my Strato lineup taste test). It's truly the best of both worlds, and I'm counting down the hours until I can get my hands on another.
Taste test: Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino
As a longtime fan of Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce Iced Latte, I have a soft spot for any coffee-based drink with warm spices. Prior to taking my first sip, I had a feeling the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino would be right up my alley. Spoiler alert: It was!
From the very first sip, I immediately fell in love with those comforting notes of cinnamon and brown sugar. The drink tasted like a warm hug in drink form, but the icy texture allowed it to remain refreshing on a sweltering New York City day (and I'm talking mid-90s kind of heat).
Of the three Strato frappes, this one felt the most subtle. But that's not a bad thing. The drink's subtlety allowed the coffee flavor to shine without overpowering the others. The balance of spice and sweetness was spot-on, likely due to the brown sugar cold foam layered throughout. If your go-to coffee order involves warm and cozy spices, the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino just might be the perfect summer drink for you.
Taste test: Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino
Starbucks is putting a fresh spin on a trendy favorite with the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino — the chain's first take on the now fairly popular strawberry and matcha combo. While the chain has long offered a Matcha Crème Frappuccino, this new drink layers in strawberry cold foam to re-create its matcha frappe like you've never seen it before. As a self-proclaimed strawberry matcha enthusiast, this drink was the one I was looking forward to most.
First and foremost: Can we talk about the drink's appearance? With its vibrant green and pink hues, it's easily the most eye-catching (and Instagram-worthy) of the Strato lineup. Not to mention it would be perfect for a Starbucks "Wicked" drink lineup (petition to bring it back when the second movie drops in November?)
Flavor-wise, the frappe nails that signature earthy matcha richness, while the thick, icy consistency makes it refreshing for summer. If I had one critique, it's that I wished for a stronger strawberry flavor. While the cold foam was layered within the drink, it was a bit overpowered by the strong matcha flavor. The addition of a heartier, fresher strawberry flavor (perhaps a swirl of strawberry purée like in the Firework Frappuccino) would've made this drink an absolute home run. Still, the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino is light, refreshing and a drink I'd recommend to both matcha lovers and newcomers alike.
Final thoughts
I've had a number of Starbucks Frappuccinos in the past, but prior to this taste test, it had been a little while since I'd had one. As a member of Gen Z, heading to Starbucks and ordering matching frappes with friends was the best way to spend a Saturday afternoon in middle school. But as I got older, I moved on to drinks that felt a bit more "grown up" (in other words, I developed an obsession with iced lattes).
And that's what makes the new Strato Frappuccinos so exciting. While the classic flavors are delicious, this new lineup feels like an elevated take on the drink I loved as a kid. Gone are the days of whipped cream swirls and dome lids. With layered cold foam, sleek flat lids, and bold flavor combos, it's like the Frappuccino grew up too. After trying all three, I can confidently say that there's something for everyone with this new collection — and since they're only available for a limited time, you might want to move quickly to figure out which one's for you. I'll be returning for the Salted Caramel Mocha, but you can't really go wrong with any of these unique, refreshing Frappuccinos.