Review: Starbucks' Valentine's Launch Is Berry Untraditional (And We Can't Get Enough Of It)

Goodbye to January and those overconfident New Year's resolutions (unless you're still keeping up with yours, then good on you) and hello to February and heart-shaped cakes, doughnuts, and, well, pretty much everything else. That's right: It's officially Valentine's season. Though it feels like many establishments began the celebration early, Starbucks is just getting started.

On February 3, the coffee giant launched four new drinks to usher in the season of red and pink. From Valentine's Day-themed beverages to matcha upgrades, the new lineup consists of Iced Banana Bread Matcha, Iced Double Berry Matcha, White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew, and Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino. Since it's a bit unrealistic to try four drinks at once (this article aside, I suppose), we're here to give you the 411 on each drink so you can determine which one you may actually want to spend your money on — if any. Here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' latest beverage launch.