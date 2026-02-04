Review: Starbucks' Valentine's Launch Is Berry Untraditional (And We Can't Get Enough Of It)
Goodbye to January and those overconfident New Year's resolutions (unless you're still keeping up with yours, then good on you) and hello to February and heart-shaped cakes, doughnuts, and, well, pretty much everything else. That's right: It's officially Valentine's season. Though it feels like many establishments began the celebration early, Starbucks is just getting started.
On February 3, the coffee giant launched four new drinks to usher in the season of red and pink. From Valentine's Day-themed beverages to matcha upgrades, the new lineup consists of Iced Banana Bread Matcha, Iced Double Berry Matcha, White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew, and Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino. Since it's a bit unrealistic to try four drinks at once (this article aside, I suppose), we're here to give you the 411 on each drink so you can determine which one you may actually want to spend your money on — if any. Here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' latest beverage launch.
Methodology
To conduct my review, I ordered a Grande size of each beverage as they originally come with no customizations. In order to taste the drinks at their highest quality, I tried them at my local Starbucks location to avoid any watering down or melting (not that the latter was much of a possibility anyway in the current Northeast cold). I also made sure to try them in one sitting to reduce any confounding variables.
As a frequent reviewer of Starbucks beverage launches (from the summer trio of Strato Frappuccinos to the chain's holiday cold foams and lattes) and a regular Starbucks customer, I came into my taste test prepared to conduct a thorough, honest review of the lineup. The most important factors I considered were flavor, presentation, and innovation. A drink was most successful when it had a bold yet balanced flavor that lived up to its name, looked as good as it tasted, and added something new and exciting to Starbucks' usual menu.
Price and availability
The new drinks launched on February 3 and vary slightly in price. Both Valentine's Day drinks — the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew and the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino — are priced at $5.45, while the Matcha beverages — the Iced Banana Bread Matcha and Iced Double Berry Matcha — cost $6.25 for a Grande size (though prices may vary by location).
The Valentine's Day drinks will be available for a limited time while supplies last (so if they turn out to be your new fave, make sure to order 'em while you still can!). Unlike the seasonal Valentine's menu items, both matcha beverages are permanent additions to Starbucks' menu and will remain available year-round.
Nutritional information
Grande sizes of Starbucks' February drink launch range from 220 to 370 calories, 31 to 51 grams of carbohydrates, 2 to 9 grams of protein, and 9 to 18 grams of fat. The Iced Banana Bread Matcha contains 370 calories, 43 grams of carbs, 9 grams of protein, and 18 grams of fat. Similarly, the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino comes in at 370 calories, 51 grams of carbs, 4 grams of protein, and 15 grams of fat.
The Iced Double Berry Matcha is a bit lighter, containing 310 calories, 39 grams of carbs, 8 grams of protein, and 13 grams of fat. Meanwhile, the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew is the lightest of the bunch, with 220 calories, 31 grams of carbs, 2 grams of protein, and 9 grams of fat.
Taste test: Iced Banana Bread Matcha
As I mentioned in my review of Starbucks' Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha, I am not a banana fan. In fact, I just might be banana's biggest hater. With that said, I kept an open mind going into this review and put my personal bias against the fruit's flavor aside, as any good reviewer should. And, surprisingly, this drink kind of lessened my banana hate (at least of the flavor — I still won't be reaching for the fruit itself anytime soon).
Overall, it's a warmer version of the matcha beverage many Starbucks customers already know and love. The matcha base includes a brown sugar syrup, meaning that the core flavor profile remains relatively similar to a traditional iced matcha. The real difference comes from the banana cream-flavored cold foam and the caramel crunch topping. Both additions were subtle, with the banana complimenting the matcha rather than overpowering it. The matcha flavors feel enhanced rather than changed, making it a great menu addition for matcha lovers who are looking for something just slightly different.
Perhaps the only downside of the drink is its appearance. It's not bad looking by any means, but in a launch of drinks with bold, bright color combinations and relatively eye-catching appearances, this is certainly the least visually exciting of the bunch.
Taste test: Iced Double Berry Matcha
There's (almost) nothing I love more than sipping on a strawberry matcha. Unfortunately, my favorite version of the popular drink is from Blank Street (which has locations in New York while I very much reside in New Jersey). The Iced Double Berry Matcha seemed like it could be a solution to my long-standing problem of not being able to get my fix unless I was passing through the city. And, honestly, it is.
For starters, that raspberry cream cold foam? Phenomenal. It was fruity and full of raspberry flavor yet just as creamy as your standard cold foam flavors. I especially loved the inclusion of both raspberry and strawberry in this drink, giving it a mixed berry flavor. The strawberry purée was so fresh, and the matcha pairs with it beautifully, presenting an authentic matcha flavor without tasting overly earthy.
And can we talk about the stunning presentation? Reds, pinks, and greens swirl together to create what was easily the prettiest cup of the day. The drink is certainly a great addition to Starbucks menu (and one that I've been waiting for for quite some time) as the chain doesn't currently offer a matcha quite as fruit-infused as this one. For any Blank Street Strawberry Shortcake Matcha fans out there (or strawberry matcha fans in general), this drink can go toe-to-toe with your current fave. I definitely recommend trying.
Taste test: White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew
If you're looking for an ever-so-slightly festive version of your standard cold brew, this is the drink for you. It was easily the least saccharine of the lineup, tasting very coffee-forward with a slight hint of sweetness from the addition of vanilla syrup. The White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Foam gives the drink a festive touch and a subtle fruity flavor. While the strawberry came through much more clearly than the white chocolate (which I struggled to taste at all), the cold foam itself was sweet yet bright and complemented the bitterness of the cold brew nicely. The presentation was especially appealing. I loved the striking contrast between the baby pink cold foam and the rich brown cold brew.
From an innovation standpoint, the drink fell a bit flat. It felt more like a subtle seasonal rebranding than a new drink launch. With the white chocolate almost nowhere to be found, it felt similar to ordering a standard cold brew and adding a few pumps of vanilla syrup and some Strawberry Cream Cold Foam (though the limited-time offering is approximately $1.50 less, making it a better option price-wise I suppose).
My biggest qualm with the drink is Starbucks marketing it as its "take on the classic chocolate-covered strawberries." The only shred of chocolate in this drink are the chocolate curls that adorn the beverage. It lands closer to coffee-covered strawberries than chocolate-covered (though that may not be a bad thing, depending on your preferences). If putting a spin on the classic strawberry dessert was truly the chain's goal, I would've liked to see a mocha-style base to deliver more of that traditional strawberry-and-chocolate flavor.
Taste test: Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino
Going into my taste test, I was most excited to try this next drink (I mean, come on — it's pink!). Looking like it stepped straight out of 2016's greatest food trends (Cotton Candy Frappucinos, anyone?), the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino practically screams Valentine's Day. The red and pink hues are vibrant and oh-so-festive — so much so that I was almost hesitant to take a sip and ruin its picture-perfect appearance. But boy am I glad I did.
The drink boasts a fruity, refreshing flavor profile reminiscent of the chain's summer 2025 limited-time Firework Frappuccino yet with a subtle warmth (likely thanks to the addition of Cinnamon Dolce Syrup in the Vanille Créme base). The caramel sugar sprinkle on top gave it an extra crunch and that strawberry shortcake flair, both in flavor and appearance.
The Strawberry Shortcake Frappe also wins points for uniqueness on Starbucks' menu. While the chain does already offer a Strawberry Créme Frappuccino, the addition of the cinnamon dolce syrup and caramel sugar makes it feel different than the already existing strawberry-flavored offering. If you don't like sweet, fruity beverages, this may not be the best pick for you. But if you're looking for a refreshing Valentine's treat this February, this is a drink you might be heartbroken to miss before it's gone for the season.
Final thoughts
While Starbucks may be joining the Valentine's celebration a bit later than others, the wait feels well worth it. This new launch is diverse, packed with bold flavors, and aesthetically pleasing. From fruity frappes to subtly sweet cold brews and matchas with a twist, there's a little something for everyone in this collection of drinks.
The chain's approach to a Valentine's Day and winter launch is a bit surprising in a (mostly) good way. The lineup leans heavily into bright, fruity flavors with a warmer twist. It's a welcome reminder of warmer, sunnier days ahead (even if they're delayed an extra six weeks another six weeks if you believe in the weather reporting skills of Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil). While the lineup was a bit less decadent than you'd expect from a Valentine's Day release (the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew didn't quite deliver on the chocolate-covered strawberry vibe it promises), the menu's focus on fruity desserts like strawberry shortcake and the less seasonal but still dessert-focused banana bread matcha feels unexpectedly fresh for the middle of winter. Bright flavors go a long way, and maybe a little tasty brightness is exactly what we need this winter.