Sorry Starbucks Fans: I Tried The Holiday Eggnog Latte And Cold Foam, And It's A Mixed Bag

When it comes to ordering warm drinks, I pretty much stick to Chai Lattes and, well, that's about it. So it's safe to say I probably wasn't the target audience for a hot Eggnog Latte. But, surprisingly, it was something I really enjoyed. The eggnog flavor was subtle yet present, with a nostalgic warmth that felt perfectly suited for the holiday season.

The Eggnog Latte is infused with real eggnog — and it shows. Sure it isn't as bold and rich of an eggnog flavor as you would get in a traditional eggnog you whipped up yourself at home, but most of us don't want to start our morning with a glass full of eggnog anyway (no judgment if you do, of course). The nutmeg topping also added a nice, aromatic (and aesthetically-pleasing) touch to the drink (you may not see it under the to-go lid, but you'll know in your heart at least that it looked beautiful). And perhaps I'm biased since the New York City sky was raining up a storm outside the Starbucks Reserve that day, but it really did feel like this was the perfect drink for a rainy day. Overall, this drink is something that even a cold-coffee-lover like myself could get behind. In fact, I may even consider ordering it over my beloved Chai Latte (at least once in a while).