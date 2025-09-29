Review: Starbucks Gives Its Menu A Macro Boost With Surprisingly Tasty Protein Cold Foam Drinks And Lattes
Pumpkin Spice Lattes may rule the Fall season at Starbucks, but this year they're sharing the spotlight with another "p" word: protein. The chain is rolling out Protein Cold Foam Drinks and Protein Lattes that, per their name, deliver a protein-packed breakfast right to your coffee cup — no sous vide egg bites required.
Seven new drink options will be joining the menu — Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha, Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte, Chocolate Protein Cold Brew, Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha, Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, Protein Matcha, and Vanilla Protein Matcha. Featuring up to 36 grams of protein, the lineup combines the familiar Starbucks flavors we know and love with the functionality of a protein shake.
But how do these new protein-infused beverages compare to your usual order? Food Republic got a first look at the new lineup, with Starbucks setting up a tasting of five of the seven new drinks. Here's everything you need to know about the coffee giant's new Protein Cold Foam Drinks and Protein Lattes.
Protein Cold Foam vs Protein-Boosted Milk
Starbucks' new protein beverages get their boost in one of two ways: Protein Cold Foam or Protein-Boosted Milk. Again, the names are giveaways — the Protein Cold Foam Drinks — Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha, Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte, and Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew — are topped with Protein Cold Foam. A grande serving delivers about 15 grams of protein, and the topping can be ordered in several classic cold foam flavors — such as vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, and brown sugar — as well new options such as plain (unflavored and unsweetened), sugar-free vanilla (no added sugar), and banana. Seasonal flavors, including pumpkin and pecan, will also be available for a limited time. While Protein Cold Foam comes standard on the new drinks, Starbucks will also allow customers to add it to any cold beverage for an additional fee.
The Protein Lattes — Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha, Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, Protein Matcha, and Vanilla Protein Matcha — contain Protein-Boosted Milk. Made fresh daily with 2% milk and unsweetened, unflavored whey protein, the milk adds roughly 12 to 16 grams of protein to each latte. Like the Protein Cold Foam, it can be swapped into other milk-based drinks on the menu (whether they're hot or iced) for an added charge. The only caveat? It can't be used in drinks that don't already contain milk. So don't expect to have a Protein-Boosted Milk Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher any time soon.
Price and availability
The Protein Cold Foam Drinks and Protein Lattes officially launch on September 29 and will be available year-round at participating Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada. Starbucks is also allowing customers to add these new protein components to existing beverages. Protein-Boosted Milk can be added for an additional $1, and Protein Cold Foam for an extra $2, though prices may vary by location.
Nutritional information
Grande sizes of these new menu additions range from 200 to 400 calories, 12 to 39 grams of carbohydrates, 9 to 36 grams of sugar, and 15 to 36 grams of protein. The latter is a major jump compared to the chain's standard drinks — a typical frappuccino has only about 5 grams of protein, while a standard iced matcha latte comes in at 9 grams.
But it's important to note that protein count varies by drink. The Vanilla Cream Protein Latte packs 26 grams of protein while the other cold-foam-based drinks — the Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew and Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha — contain 19 grams and 24 grams, respectively. Other beverages in the lineup are even more protein-heavy: the Vanilla Protein Latte and Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte each come in at 27 to 29 grams, while the standard Protein Matcha and the Vanilla Protein Matcha contain 28 to 36 grams.
Those numbers put Starbucks' new drinks closer to the world of protein smoothies and shakes than your average cup of coffee. It may not replace the health benefits that fruits and vegetables provide to an actual smoothie, but for customers looking to boost their macros on their Starbucks run, this might be an alluring alternative.
Taste test: Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte
When Starbucks announced its Protein Cold Foam Drinks and Protein Lattes, my first question was how the added protein would affect the flavor profile of the new beverages. I'm no stranger to whey protein, and I've continuously tried (and failed) to mask the chalky, artificially sweet vanilla or chocolate protein powder in my at-home shakes and smoothies. Initially, I expected something similar here.
But I couldn't have been more mistaken. Since Starbucks' Protein-Boosted Milk uses whey protein that's both unflavored and unsweetened, it was practically indistinguishable. There was no artificial aftertaste as I'd previously experienced. In fact, if no one had told me the latte I was sipping on was protein-rich, I never would've known. Instead, the sugar-free vanilla syrup and signature espresso were on full display. The vanilla flavor was subtle and only slightly sweet, allowing the bold coffee flavor of the espresso to come through. This drink may not interest sweet coffee connoisseurs, but for anyone looking for a mellow vanilla latte with a serious protein boost and no added sugar, it might be the perfect drink.
Taste test: Protein Matcha
Although I don't typically order matcha from Starbucks, I was thoroughly convinced that I should start after trying this drink. Made with matcha powder, vanilla syrup, and, of course, Starbucks' new Protein-Boosted Milk, the Protein Matcha was by far my favorite drink of the day.
It was smooth with just the right amount of sweetness to let the earthiness of the matcha shine through. Its bright green hue also made it the most eye-catching beverage in the lineup. And with more protein than any of Starbucks' other new offerings, it's the obvious pick for customers looking for a real protein boost. Whether you're a matcha lover or a matcha newbie, you'll want to make sure you grab this drink during your next Starbucks run (or risk going green with envy).
Taste test: Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte
Upon taking my first sip of this next drink, I was curious to see how it would compare to the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte. I found that flavor-wise, the two drinks were remarkably similar (unsurprising, as they both showcase vanilla syrup). The Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte wasn't overly sweet, had a subtle vanilla flavor, and was a bit more coffee-forward than anything else.
The key difference was in the location of the protein. While the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte got its boost from Protein-Boosted Milk, the Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte had a layer of Vanilla Protein Cold Foam on top and layered throughout, which added an element of creaminess to the drink. For me, this beverage didn't rival flavorful standouts like the Protein Matcha (or a couple of others yet to come), but it still holds its own and is a solid pick for anyone who prefers a lighter latte.
Taste test: Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha
The addition of the Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha to Starbucks' menu is exciting, as the banana flavor hasn't previously existed in an official Starbucks drink in North America. But admittedly, before I tried the drink, I was skeptical. I absolutely cannot stand bananas. I knew the drink would have to be special if I were to enjoy something that showcased the yellow fruit. And truth be told, it was.
I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked this drink. The banana flavor was delicate — sweet yet not overpowering, blending seamlessly with the matcha base. Starbucks Beverage Developer Sakthi Vijayakumar stated that the chain was "inspired by how matcha and fruit flavors naturally complement each other," and it shows. I would've never thought to combine banana and matcha (strawberry is my usual go-to fruity ingredient), but it works well here.
Still, matcha and green tea isn't for everyone. If you love the sound of Banana Protein Cold Foam but prefer a different drink underneath, know that this cold foam flavor is available for customization as well. The only catch? It doesn't come without protein at the moment (not that I'm complaining).
Taste test: Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew
The final drink in my taste test was the Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew. As a devoted chocolate fan, I was most excited about this drink and was more than happy to save it for last. And trust me — it didn't disappoint.
The drink features cold brew, vanilla syrup, and Chocolate Protein Cold Foam for those extra macros. With the cold foam layered throughout the drink, it almost had a mocha-like profile without feeling quite as heavy. At 19 grams of protein, it boasts a surprisingly indulgent flavor for a drink that is so functional.
As the only chocolate-based drink, this one really stood out. Protein-seeking chocolate lovers, stand up and rejoice — no longer are you relegated to boring, chalky protein bars or shakes. You've officially found the ideal coffee beverage.
Final thoughts
With this latest launch of protein-infused drinks, Starbucks is stepping into territory it's never really occupied before. I've covered several Starbucks launches, and my usual takeaways typically include words like "cozy" or "indulgent." But this lineup feels different. By introducing Protein Cold Foam Drinks and Protein Lattes, Starbucks is targeting health-conscious consumers, gym regulars, protein fanatics, and anyone who simply wants more from their cup of coffee.
It also shows that the company is paying attention. In recent years, high-protein beverages, foods, and snacks have shifted from the fitness world to the mainstream. In a press release, Starbucks even referenced a 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey that found 70% of Americans claim they are trying to incorporate more protein into their diets. The brand is smart to meet consumers where they already are. And on top of that, the execution of these drinks is remarkable. Using unflavored, unsweetened whey protein keeps those classic Starbucks flavors on full display rather than replicating the flavors of your average protein shake.
This collection signals a real shift for the coffee giant. It's a move toward functional drinks that still undoubtedly feel like Starbucks. Whether you're stopping by before heading to work or grabbing a post-workout pick-me-up, this new lineup is designed to deliver more than just flavor. In other words, your next Starbucks run just might fuel your next actual run, too.