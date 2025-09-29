Review: Starbucks Gives Its Menu A Macro Boost With Surprisingly Tasty Protein Cold Foam Drinks And Lattes

Pumpkin Spice Lattes may rule the Fall season at Starbucks, but this year they're sharing the spotlight with another "p" word: protein. The chain is rolling out Protein Cold Foam Drinks and Protein Lattes that, per their name, deliver a protein-packed breakfast right to your coffee cup — no sous vide egg bites required.

Seven new drink options will be joining the menu — Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha, Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte, Chocolate Protein Cold Brew, Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha, Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, Protein Matcha, and Vanilla Protein Matcha. Featuring up to 36 grams of protein, the lineup combines the familiar Starbucks flavors we know and love with the functionality of a protein shake.

But how do these new protein-infused beverages compare to your usual order? Food Republic got a first look at the new lineup, with Starbucks setting up a tasting of five of the seven new drinks. Here's everything you need to know about the coffee giant's new Protein Cold Foam Drinks and Protein Lattes.