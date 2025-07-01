Review: Starbucks' New Firework Frappuccino Is An Explosion Of Summer Flavor

It wouldn't be summer without a Starbucks seasonal launch. And just in time for the Fourth of July, the coffee giant has introduced the new red, white, and blue Firework Frappuccino.

The festive drink blends the Summer-Berry Refresher, which the chain launched last summer, with coconut milk — offering a fresh and fruity twist on a traditional Frappuccino. Add in swirls of strawberry purée and raspberry-flavored pearls (think boba except bursting with juicy goodness), and you've got the makings of quite the beverage. Gone are the days of hacking your way to a creamy lemonade or refresher through personal customizations. With the Firework Frappuccino, Starbucks has officially made all of our creamy refresher dreams come true — no special requests necessary.

Food Republic got an exclusive first taste of the new Firework Frappuccino, and we couldn't be more excited to give it a try. Would this colorful new concoction provide explosive flavor or wind up fizzling out like a dud? Here's everything you need to know about the chain's newest limited-time menu item.