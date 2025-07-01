Review: Starbucks' New Firework Frappuccino Is An Explosion Of Summer Flavor
It wouldn't be summer without a Starbucks seasonal launch. And just in time for the Fourth of July, the coffee giant has introduced the new red, white, and blue Firework Frappuccino.
The festive drink blends the Summer-Berry Refresher, which the chain launched last summer, with coconut milk — offering a fresh and fruity twist on a traditional Frappuccino. Add in swirls of strawberry purée and raspberry-flavored pearls (think boba except bursting with juicy goodness), and you've got the makings of quite the beverage. Gone are the days of hacking your way to a creamy lemonade or refresher through personal customizations. With the Firework Frappuccino, Starbucks has officially made all of our creamy refresher dreams come true — no special requests necessary.
Food Republic got an exclusive first taste of the new Firework Frappuccino, and we couldn't be more excited to give it a try. Would this colorful new concoction provide explosive flavor or wind up fizzling out like a dud? Here's everything you need to know about the chain's newest limited-time menu item.
Price and availability
As of July 1, the Firework Frappuccino is officially available at Starbucks locations across the United States. But if you're hoping to get your hands on one, you'll want to run (not walk), because this festive frappe won't be sticking around for long. Starbucks is taking "seasonal" to a whole new level, offering the Firework Frappuccino for just one week.
That's right. The new drink will only be available until July 7, so if you're hoping for a taste, you better get moving. Customers can order the fruity beverage in Tall ($5.45), Grande ($5.95), or Venti ($6.45) — in other words small, medium, or large — while supplies last. Sure, it may be a little pricier than your typical Frappuccino — after all, the classic Vanilla Bean Créme Frappuccino ranges from $4.95 to $5.65 depending on size. But between the layered colors and the bursting flavors, that extra dollar feels totally worth it.
Nutritional information
If you're the kind of customer who likes to know what's in your cup, this one's for you. According to Starbucks, a Tall (12-ounce) Firework Frappuccino contains 280 calories, which is pretty much on par with the chain's other Frappuccino options (like the Vanilla Bean Créme which comes in at 260 calories for the same size). It also has 49 grams of carbohydrates and 47 grams of sugar.
While it may not boast the same health benefits as your go-to breakfast smoothie, it isn't meant to. This drink is a fun summer treat, designed for enjoying at the pool, the beach, or wherever else your summer days may find you.
Taste test
Before taking my first sip of the Firework Frappuccino, I wasn't sure what to expect. I've always been a fan of a good Starbucks Refresher, but blended into a Frappuccino? I didn't know if a combination of the two would be my cup of tea. Turns out, it totally is.
This drink elevates what a Frappuccino can be. The base flavors of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry from the Summer-Berry Refresher deliver a bright and fruity punch that's completely unexpected for a creamy frappe. The swirl of strawberry purée adds both a pop of color and a burst of real fruit flavor, while the raspberry pearls bring a fun texture element to the already innovative drink. And the sweet cold foam (which is different than whipped cream, by the way) on top? A match made in heaven.
The best part? The Firework Frappuccino solves an age-old Starbucks dilemma: deciding between ordering a refreshing or an indulgent drink. The Firework Frappuccino delivers both of these elements. It's fruity yet creamy. Refreshing yet rich. Light yet decadent. Need I say more? Allowing customers to get the refreshing feel they may crave during summer months with the creamy decadence of a Frappuccino, this drink is certainly bringing the fireworks.
Final thoughts
After being delightfully surprised by this drink, I can't help but wholeheartedly recommend it. While it may seem over the top based on, well, almost everything about it, it's just the kind of fun drink you can enjoy with a little abandon. Cold, fruit-forward drinks practically scream summer, and this one arrived just in time to beat the heat. If you're craving a crossover between a refresher and a Frappuccino, the Firework Frappuccino is the perfect drink for you.
And given its incredibly limited run — remember, it's only available until July 7, while supplies last — you should get after it while you can. If my taste test is any indication, this just might wind up being a fan favorite. In fact, I'm already planning on when to get my next one. Maybe I'll see you in a Starbucks line soon!