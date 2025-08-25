Why Is Walmart's Vintage Heart Cake So Controversial?

Walmart can be a pretty controversial place. Sometimes, the pushback against the retailer is completely understandable. We can all agree it's not great when Walmart issues large food recalls, or when its low prices drive small businesses out of the market. But what executives at Walmart probably never expected was that this very strategy would cause a backlash over a simple heart-shaped cake. The reason for all this discussion is that independent bakers feel Walmart is harming their business model by selling what is typically a time-intensive product for a fraction of what these bakers would charge.

Most bakeries would charge anywhere between $48 and $250 for vintage heart-shaped cakes. So when Walmart released its version for $24.98, bakers felt like the mega-corporation was starting a race to the bottom. With inflation driving up grocery costs, independent bakers already believe they are at a disadvantage since they can only buy ingredients in small quantities. Some even shared that $24.98 barely covers the cost of materials needed to make one cake, let alone the labor. To justify their higher prices, many bakeries have leaned into highlighting the quality and craftsmanship their cakes offer compared to Walmart's version.

Not everyone agrees with the home bakers, though. Many people online are happy to join a popular trend without breaking the bank. Some also took offense at the implication that Walmart cake decorators are unskilled, pointing out that they should not be looked down upon simply because of where they work.