10 Ways You Should Be Using Worcestershire Sauce Beyond Steak

The pronunciation of this rich, savory sauce is so contested that most people never bother to learn how to say it (WU-stuh-shur). In the same way, many people simply use Worcestershire sauce for red meat and never consider it anything more than a steakhouse staple. However, that oversight is costing cooks a quick, easy way to add depth, dimension, and umami to a variety of dishes.

Oddly enough, Worcestershire sauce was discovered in part by being overlooked. John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins stumbled upon the recipe for the savory concoction in the 1830s. The initial batch they'd made was declared inedible and sealed into wooden barrels in the basement of the Worcester, England, pharmacy that they ran. Around 18 months later, one of the barrels was unsealed and sampled. What had been a salty, unpalatable mess had aged into a deeply savory, umami-rich sauce with a dark brown color and a sharp finish.

The duo named the sauce after the town that helped create it and began promoting it heavily. They advertised that the sauce could be used on almost every dish, and that it came from the favorite recipe of a local noblemen. While the latter claim could never be proven (but really, who could blame them for wanting to drum up publicity?), the first claim is easier to verify. A dash of the stuff can awaken your palate and complement unlikely flavors in things as diverse as stews, drinks, and roasted nuts.