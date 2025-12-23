Boost The Umami In Your Chili With This Easy Addition

Whether you're making it from scratch or from a can, there's nothing like a piping hot bowl of chili. Not only is it super filling, but it's also one of those dishes that's easy to tweak and customize to your own preferences. For example, adding peanut butter gives chili a creamy, nutty twist. However, there's another unexpected ingredient you may not have considered adding to your recipe: Worcestershire sauce.

The condiment works well with chili for several reasons. For starters, it's traditionally paired with beef. So, similar to how the fishy sauce adds depth to hamburgers or meatloaf, it works beautifully in a beef-based chili, complementing traditional spices like chili powder and cumin. That said, it isn't just for carnivores — Worcestershire will give plant-based chili a meaty richness. It's fermented, which adds a zingy freshness that balances the tomato-heavy base, rounding out the flavor to keep it from tasting one-note.

Additionally, it has a vinegar base bolstered by anchovies, molasses, sugar, salt, tamarind, onions, garlic, and spices, creating a rich umami flavor that has the perfect mix of salty, sweet, and tangy. Whether you're making a spicy bloody mary mix or preparing a steak in a simple three-ingredient marinade, the beauty of Worcestershire is its ability to enhance savory notes in whatever you add it to.