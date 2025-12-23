Boost The Umami In Your Chili With This Easy Addition
Whether you're making it from scratch or from a can, there's nothing like a piping hot bowl of chili. Not only is it super filling, but it's also one of those dishes that's easy to tweak and customize to your own preferences. For example, adding peanut butter gives chili a creamy, nutty twist. However, there's another unexpected ingredient you may not have considered adding to your recipe: Worcestershire sauce.
The condiment works well with chili for several reasons. For starters, it's traditionally paired with beef. So, similar to how the fishy sauce adds depth to hamburgers or meatloaf, it works beautifully in a beef-based chili, complementing traditional spices like chili powder and cumin. That said, it isn't just for carnivores — Worcestershire will give plant-based chili a meaty richness. It's fermented, which adds a zingy freshness that balances the tomato-heavy base, rounding out the flavor to keep it from tasting one-note.
Additionally, it has a vinegar base bolstered by anchovies, molasses, sugar, salt, tamarind, onions, garlic, and spices, creating a rich umami flavor that has the perfect mix of salty, sweet, and tangy. Whether you're making a spicy bloody mary mix or preparing a steak in a simple three-ingredient marinade, the beauty of Worcestershire is its ability to enhance savory notes in whatever you add it to.
Tips for adding Worcestershire sauce to chili
Given that Worcestershire sauce is a powerhouse ingredient, you might be tempted to add a bunch next time you make chili at home. However, the key to cooking with this condiment is moderation. The sauce is super concentrated, and a couple of drops go a long way — after all, it's designed to be a background flavor enhancer, not a main seasoning.
Exactly how much you use depends on what kind of protein you're working with. For chili that includes beef or another red meat, add one tablespoon as it begins to simmer. But if you're making a white bean chili or using chicken, turkey, or game meats, use Worcestershire sauce sparingly, as the fish flavors may clash with the delicate flavors of the proteins. When in doubt, start with one drop to season it to taste.
Don't have any Worcestershire sauce on hand? You can make a substitute using three simple ingredients — ketchup, white wine vinegar, and soy sauce — or add a dash of another fermented condiment, like fish sauce — another great ingredient for adding umami to chili — and enjoy.