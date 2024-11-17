Tenderize Beef And Add Flavor With One Salad Dressing

Marinating meat is a simple yet effective way to enhance both texture and flavor. The essential elements in a basic marinade are fat (oil), acid (vinegar or lemon juice), and salt or other seasonings. And guess what has all these components in just the right proportions? That bottle of salad dressing in your fridge. It's a quick and tasty way to marinate meat with zero fuss. You don't even need to weigh, measure, or mix any ingredients: Simply pour the dressing over the beef, refrigerate it in a resealable plastic bag, and let it work its magic.

Any kind of dressing can work, as long as it has enough vinegar or citrus to help tenderize the meat. While too much acid can ruin a marinade and turn the protein mushy, you do need enough to break down the fibers and connective tissue in tougher cuts of beef. A good ratio to keep in mind is three parts oil to one part acid. If your store-bought dressing contains very different proportions, just add a little extra vinegar or olive oil as necessary.

Italian dressing is ideal for marinating beef, as well as other proteins such as pork, chicken, or seafood. It has a good balance of oil and vinegar, is full of flavor thanks to its herbs and spices, and is often low in sugar, meaning your steak is less likely to burn on the grill.