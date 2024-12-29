For A Bolder Bloody Mary, Add One Savory Sauce

The bloody mary is an American classic, beloved by brunch-goers, hangover sufferers, and fans who'll enjoy the savory cocktail any time of day. It gets you going with a blend of vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon juice, celery salt, and black pepper. This combination is more substantial than most cocktails, and delivers a hot sauce wake-up kick. But if you want to make a bloody mary's punch even bolder, try an unexpected addition: cocktail sauce.

The sweet, zesty sauce typically served with shrimp cocktail, oysters, and other seafood gets its potency from horseradish, a root from the mustard family that packs a strong, spicy heat. Cocktail sauce is usually made with prepared horseradish, which combines the grated root with vinegar to tame its bite, while still retaining enough heat to give the sauce its signature zip. The horseradish is then mixed with ketchup, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice to create the deep red condiment, which may also include salt, sugar, and spices.

Adding just a teaspoon of cocktail sauce to your bloody mary will provide a burst of nose-tingling heat, enhancing the peppery warmth of the hot sauce and black pepper. Some bloody mary recipes actually already include prepared horseradish, so this is a proven, delicious combination — but for even more horseradish flavor, you could infuse the vodka with it. Cocktail sauce, however, also includes sweet ketchup, which complements the tomato juice's tangy earthiness and balances the drink's more astringent elements.