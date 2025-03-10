This Fishy Condiment Is The Secret To The Best Tasting Hamburgers
Chefs and home cooks alike have sought the perfect, juicy all-beef hamburger for decades, and everyone has their own idea of the ideal seasoning and cooking method. To discover a simple way to achieve the best-tasting burgers in town, Food Republic turned to Troy Guard, owner and executive chef at TAG Restaurant Group, for his expertise. According to Guard, there's one bold, savory, and tangy ingredient to add — one that's likely already sitting in your cupboard. "Worcestershire sauce enhances the rich, savory flavor of beef by adding depth and umami," he said.
To incorporate Worcestershire sauce into your burgers, Guard recommends mixing "about two tablespoons per pound into the ground beef to help season the patty from within." Since you can't taste the mixture before cooking, it's best to be conservative with the sauce, as too much can easily overpower the burgers. That way, if you decide you want more Worcestershire flavor after trying the cooked meat, Guard suggests adding it to a burger sauce.
Making the most of your Worcestershire sauce
Worcestershire and beef share a deep, umami-rich flavor, making them a perfect pairing in a burger patty. But knowing exactly how to properly use and complement this flavorful sauce can boost your burger from good to groundbreaking. First, mix in other seasonings that enhance Worcestershire's smoky, savory, and tangy notes, such as garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika. For an extra umami kick, try adding a splash of fish sauce or oyster sauce to reinforce the anchovies already present in Worcestershire sauce.
Marinating your burgers is also a game changer, especially when using Worcestershire sauce. The key to a great marinade is balance: sweetness from brown sugar or honey; acidity and tang from soy sauce, Worcestershire, or vinegar; and some neutral oil and spices to round it out. However, too much salt can ruin your marinade, so avoid adding extra, as most of the other ingredients already contain salt.
If you're searching for an even bolder flavor, make a creamy burger sauce using a mayonnaise base. Then, add Worcestershire — "for an extra layer of tangy, savory goodness," suggests Troy Guard — along with mustard, hot sauce, garlic, and pepper to taste.