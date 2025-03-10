This Fishy Condiment Is The Secret To The Best Tasting Hamburgers

Chefs and home cooks alike have sought the perfect, juicy all-beef hamburger for decades, and everyone has their own idea of the ideal seasoning and cooking method. To discover a simple way to achieve the best-tasting burgers in town, Food Republic turned to Troy Guard, owner and executive chef at TAG Restaurant Group, for his expertise. According to Guard, there's one bold, savory, and tangy ingredient to add — one that's likely already sitting in your cupboard. "Worcestershire sauce enhances the rich, savory flavor of beef by adding depth and umami," he said.

To incorporate Worcestershire sauce into your burgers, Guard recommends mixing "about two tablespoons per pound into the ground beef to help season the patty from within." Since you can't taste the mixture before cooking, it's best to be conservative with the sauce, as too much can easily overpower the burgers. That way, if you decide you want more Worcestershire flavor after trying the cooked meat, Guard suggests adding it to a burger sauce.