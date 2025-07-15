Always Follow This Ratio Rule When Making Homemade Vinaigrette

Before you head to your local specialty grocery store for expensive oils and vinegars, if you're a beginner on the homemade vinaigrette front, you might want to temper your culinary enthusiasm and experiment first with more readily available ingredients. "For vinegar, I always recommend starting with red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar," Kate suggested (though there are plenty of simple red wine vinegar substitutes you can use in a pinch). She informed us that they both have a crisp bite without overtaking your entire palate, and their flavors partner nicely with greens and vegetables. "Red wine vinegar is slightly bolder, but apple cider vinegar is lighter and a bit fruity," she explained.

As far as oils go, Kate recommended opting for extra virgin olive oil, something with a lighter taste, or using avocado oil (just look out for red flags while buying it, like a yellowish to clear color or rancid/unpleasant smell). She cautioned against using anything "too bitter or too strong, as it will overpower your dressing." An oil with a neutral flavor allows itself to be whisked to a nice creaminess, while not overwhelming the bite of the vinegar or its taste, nor the flavor of the spices and other ingredients, she advised. Ultimately, Kate had a simple recipe you can try and follow today: "If you're a novice at making your own, try starting with red wine vinegar mixed with olive oil, a bit of Dijon mustard, and a pinch of salt." It's simple, but so tasty.