The Savory Sauce Your Grilled Cheese Has Been Missing

Whether added directly to the sandwich or splashed into an accompanying cup of roasted tomato soup, Worcestershire sauce can truly be a grilled cheese's best friend. But there's an entire world of possibilities when it comes to incorporating the rich flavors of this multifaceted sauce, especially considering its inclusion in other cheesy dishes like mac and cheese or British cheese on toast.

Stir-fries and fried rice can get an instant umami boost with just a little bit, making it a great substitute for soy sauce when you're in a pinch. Supercharge your scrambled eggs by whisking in a tablespoon of watered-down Worcestershire before cooking — it adds a delicious hint of smokiness. And if you're in need of a different kind of morning pick-me-up, a dash of Worcestershire will upgrade even the most boring bloody mary.

The salty-sweet sauce is also great to have on hand if you cook with canned ingredients. A couple of tablespoons can transform canned chili, adding body and depth of flavor. Worcestershire's complex notes also make it the perfect fix for metallic-tasting tomato sauce — just stir in a few dashes to taste.

And speaking of metal, the acidity of Worcestershire makes it surprisingly effective at cleaning copper. Simply dab a bit onto a dry cloth and polish your favorite pots for a like-new shine.