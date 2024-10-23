Take Roasted Vegetables To New Heights With A Dash Of Vanilla
The secret ingredient to take your oven-roasted vegetables to the next level is already in your cupboard. That little bottle of vanilla extract is a surprising but delicious way to enhance the flavor of your savory veggies. Not only does a dash of the dark liquid highlight the natural sweetness of the vegetables; it actually can also help them caramelize as the alcohol evaporates during roasting. Next time you're roasting some vegetables, drizzle just a very tiny bit of vanilla on top, along with a light coating of olive oil, and the requisite herbs like sage, thyme, and rosemary.
To make the most of this method, try cooking a variety of root vegetables that turn sweet when roasted, like sweet potatoes, parsnips, beets, and carrots. Or, add some chunks of naturally sugary butternut or acorn squash during the fall time. One of the keys to cooking the best roasted vegetables every time is to use what's in season. These starchier veggies require around 30 minutes at high heat to fully caramelize, while crispier vegetables like bell peppers, asparagus, brussel sprouts, onions, or broccoli need a bit less time. Regardless of which veggies you use, this vanilla hack guarantees they come out caramelly, browned, and melt-in-your-mouth good.
Use vanilla to make a savory-sweet vegetable marinade
You can also use vanilla extract to concoct a mouthwatering vegetable marinade. The simplest way is to combine a few drops of vanilla extract with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, ginger, salt and black pepper. (As Ina Garten suggests for roasted veggies, make sure you use a good extra-virgin olive oil.) Soak your veggies in this zesty vinaigrette for at least 30 minutes, and then roast them for a savory-sweet flavor punch. If you have a bit more time, you can go for a modified classic marinade recipe, with Worcestershire sauce, mustard, apple cider vinegar, and just a teaspoon of vanilla.
You can mix and match the flavors in the marinade to suit your taste, and based on what else you will be serving your vegetables with. Keep the olive oil and vanilla extract but swap in white wine and some basil for a softer Mediterranean flavor profile (this would be great paired with pasta). Or, combine the vanilla extract with a bit of sesame oil and soy sauce for an East-Asian inspired tray of veggies. Experiment by adding vanilla extract to a tangy lemon juice and herb marinade, perfect for brightening up your dish with a citrusy kick! Or even consider adding a dash of vanilla extract to some vegetables roasted in a garlicky Romesco sauce for a sweet-yet-spicy finish.