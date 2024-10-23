Take Roasted Vegetables To New Heights With A Dash Of Vanilla

The secret ingredient to take your oven-roasted vegetables to the next level is already in your cupboard. That little bottle of vanilla extract is a surprising but delicious way to enhance the flavor of your savory veggies. Not only does a dash of the dark liquid highlight the natural sweetness of the vegetables; it actually can also help them caramelize as the alcohol evaporates during roasting. Next time you're roasting some vegetables, drizzle just a very tiny bit of vanilla on top, along with a light coating of olive oil, and the requisite herbs like sage, thyme, and rosemary.

To make the most of this method, try cooking a variety of root vegetables that turn sweet when roasted, like sweet potatoes, parsnips, beets, and carrots. Or, add some chunks of naturally sugary butternut or acorn squash during the fall time. One of the keys to cooking the best roasted vegetables every time is to use what's in season. These starchier veggies require around 30 minutes at high heat to fully caramelize, while crispier vegetables like bell peppers, asparagus, brussel sprouts, onions, or broccoli need a bit less time. Regardless of which veggies you use, this vanilla hack guarantees they come out caramelly, browned, and melt-in-your-mouth good.