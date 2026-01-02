8 Old-School Picnic Foods That Were Big In The 1950s

There's nothing like a picnic. Picnics have certainly looked different over the decades. Indoor picnics used to be all the rage before the 20th century, when eating outdoors became a leisurely pastime. The spirit of a picnic, however, has always been in its food — and picnic food really has not changed all that much when you really think about it.

Sandwiches, cold fried chicken, salads, creamy desserts: These have been on blankets in the great outdoors for more than a century in the United States. These staples defined no decade better than the 1950s. Though we may not be as accustomed to the jellied salads and desserts as the average picnic-goer 70 years ago, the essence of these dishes live on, and are essential to our picnics today. Something green, something fresh, something sweet: It wouldn't be a picnic without these elements. As it turns out, these old school picnic foods from the 1950s scratch those same itches.