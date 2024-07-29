Restaurant Veteran Gives Us 16 Ingredients That Will Take Homemade Fried Chicken To The Next Level

Fried chicken is one of those dishes that can be more complicated than they're worth. First, you have to marinate or brine the chicken — overnight, preferably — then dredge it in batter and seasonings. That's before you need to contend with a large quantity of bubbling hot oil.

If you are set on making fried chicken at home, then you should be confident that the time and effort are going to produce restaurant-quality food. I avoided frying chicken at home for years after a spectacularly poor first attempt. It was only after working at a restaurant that offered all-you-can-eat wings that I picked up enough tricks and tips to feel confident in making the dish work.

Although there are many stages to making fried chicken, this does have a benefit — each stage is another part of the recipe that you can enhance in a different way. The list below contains all of the ingredients that professional chefs use to get their fried chicken to the next level, at each stage of the cooking process. I've personally seen them in action, and I use all of them whenever I make fried chicken at home.