Level Up Your Ice Cream Sandwiches With This Nostalgic Store-Bought Pastry

What's better than grabbing an ice cream sandwich fresh out of the freezer and biting into it for a creamy, sweet, yet textured bite? While the nostalgic treats typically feature cookies, your version will be even better if you swap those out for a sandwich made from Danish pastries instead.

For a sharable dessert, buy two large Danish pastries. Press one into the bottom of a round spring-form pan, layer with your favorite ice cream, and top with the second pastry. Once frozen, this huge (and yummy!) creation can be sliced and served just like a cake.

If you prefer a handheld version, use single-serve Danishes. Assemble your ice cream sammy, then cover it in plastic wrap and freeze for a few hours. The reward for your patience is a bite that delivers a contrast of temperatures and textures, as the gloriously flaky, buttery pastry is a perfect match for the cold, decadent ice cream. It's a simple combination that makes for a truly unforgettable dessert.