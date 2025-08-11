Level Up Your Ice Cream Sandwiches With This Nostalgic Store-Bought Pastry
What's better than grabbing an ice cream sandwich fresh out of the freezer and biting into it for a creamy, sweet, yet textured bite? While the nostalgic treats typically feature cookies, your version will be even better if you swap those out for a sandwich made from Danish pastries instead.
For a sharable dessert, buy two large Danish pastries. Press one into the bottom of a round spring-form pan, layer with your favorite ice cream, and top with the second pastry. Once frozen, this huge (and yummy!) creation can be sliced and served just like a cake.
If you prefer a handheld version, use single-serve Danishes. Assemble your ice cream sammy, then cover it in plastic wrap and freeze for a few hours. The reward for your patience is a bite that delivers a contrast of temperatures and textures, as the gloriously flaky, buttery pastry is a perfect match for the cold, decadent ice cream. It's a simple combination that makes for a truly unforgettable dessert.
Creative ice cream and Danish combos
While high-quality store-bought vanilla ice cream is a classic go-to that complements the butter-forward pastry, it's not the only combination that works. Consider chocolate ice cream or gelato for bittersweet notes that cut through the richness, black cherry for a deep, juicy fruitiness that turns the Danish into a pie-like treat, or rocky road for bursts of cocoa and marshmallow that add fun texture and flavor.
Beyond ice cream, some Danish pastries already come with fillings. For example, cream cheese Danishes offer a tangy, rich flavor that pairs beautifully with custardy French vanilla ice cream. Other varieties include the cherry-dotted Danish, which goes well with chocolate ice cream for a black forest vibe; apricot, which complements cheesecake-flavored ice cream; or apple pastries that channel the flavors of the classic pie when paired with cinnamon-swirled ice cream.
If your local grocery store or bakery is out of Danishes, don't worry — you still have plenty of options. Store-bought croissants make for a delectable ice cream sandwich base, as do glazed doughnuts and brioche buns.