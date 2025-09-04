7 Throwback Sandwiches From The 1950s

Since the first invention of the sandwich at a card table in the 18th century, people have continually tried to create the most lavish, the most intricate, and the most satisfying sandwiches that they can imagine. But no era was as experimental with its combinations of bread and fillings as the first years after World War II. Whether inventing their own stacks of savory flavor or adopting previous decades' stylish bites as their own, food lovers of the '50s really did embrace all kinds of delicious (and in some cases bizarre) lunch specials.

You can still find almost every sandwich on this list prominently placed on menus somewhere in America, which proves just how much staying power these culinary marvels have. Some of them have become so omnipresent that it's impossible to find a diner that doesn't serve them. You can thank the 1950s for so many of the sandwiches we have today, as well as a few more obscure offerings that may make you want to try some new recipes when you have a lunchtime hankering.