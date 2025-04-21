The 3 Pantry Ingredients You Need To Turn Yellow Boxed Cake Mix Into A Vintage Treat

Ready to take a boring box of cake mix and transform it into a buttery, fruity, vintage treat using items you likely already have in your pantry? Enter: pineapple upside down cake. This delicious dessert features flavors that range from tropical pineapple to rich brown sugar. While traditionally, pineapple upside down cake is made from scratch, there is a modern way to create this delicious dessert that only takes three main staple ingredients: butter, brown sugar, and pineapple — plus a box of yellow cake mix. Before heading to the store to grab any necessary materials, consider Food Republic's ranking of boxed cake mixes from worst to best to find out which ones are really worth your time, and which should be left on the shelf.

After you have compiled the ingredients, simply melt one stick of butter and combine with one cup of brown sugar before resting the juicy pineapple slices on top to create a caramelized, gooey, delicious crust that will bake to perfection. For even more of that tangy pineapple flavor, don't forget to reserve the fruit juice at the bottom of the can — you can incorporate this excess moisture into your yellow cake mix by replacing part of the water called for in your recipe with this excess juice. And of course, no pineapple upside cake would be complete without a bright cherry between each center of the fruit slice. Those who are concerned with food dyes might want to skip the maraschino cherries, and opt for a fresh variety of the sweet fruit.