The Ideal Way To Cook 10 Popular Cuts Of Steak

There is no single, universal truth to cooking a great steak. After all, when a cow is broken down into primal sections and processed into the individual steaks we know, each has its own unique character. Whether it's a modest cut like chuck eye or a fancy steakhouse splurge like a tomahawk, different cuts of beef demand particular approaches on the grill or in the pan. What works for a lean filet mignon will betray the marbled magic of a ribeye. Treat a thin skirt like a flat iron, and you'll end up with leather.

Navigating this carnivorous landscape, with its varied fat content, muscle grain, and overall heft, can make the difference between a good dinner and a great one. It's an exercise that demands an adept butcher and a knowledgeable guide. For that, we went straight to the source: Dave Yasuda of the legendary Snake River Farms, a purveyor known for some of the finest beef in the world.

Yasuda knows his way around cattle, especially when it comes to steak cuts. He champions a method of pure practicality, focusing on the singular detail that elevates each slab into perfection. While even he concedes that there are certain common factors when cooking steak — "season generously, use a thermometer... rest [the meat]" — he's here to guide us further, to consider how the anatomy of the animal informs cooking technique.