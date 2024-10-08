The Steak Cut Anthony Bourdain Thought Was Totally Underrated

Anthony Bourdain made a career of opening eyes. Whether that was through searingly honest exposés of the culinary world's innards, or traveling the world and showing off the greatest cuisines you've never heard of, he spent his life committed to showing us something new. That applied to something as simple as choosing the best cut of steak, too. Though Bourdain's favorite was a rib cut, he wrote of another totally underrated, supremely tasty, remarkably affordable cut of meat: The onglet, or the hanger steak.

Perhaps this steak's status as an underdog is why Bourdain loved it. Hanger steak is something of a black sheep at the butcher's counter. Though the French have long praised it, it remains underappreciated in America. The steak is also known as the butcher's tenderloin in the U.S., but not because it was particularly prized by butchers — customers just didn't want it, so inevitably it ended up getting taken home at the end of the day. The onglet isn't particularly attractive, far from pretty-in-pink filets or plump ribeyes. It's narrow, fibrous, and dark in both flavor and appearance.

However, Bourdain wrote in The New York Times that he "was immediately struck by its ropy, not-too-tender but not-too-tough texture and its strong, almost kidneyish flavor." When prepared properly, the onglet is indeed delicious. It's taken from the diaphragm of the cow, so when the animal is butchered, it's exposed to air right away. That early exposure leads to more oxidation, and therefore a darker, heartier flavor.