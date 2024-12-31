Yes, There Is A Correct Way To Cut Skirt Steak

There's lots of room for snobbery in the world of steak, with many meat lovers being particularly choosy about their favorite cuts. But here's the thing: it's not all about your filet mignons and ribeyes. As delicious as those cuts are, there are plenty of others that are just as worthy of praise. Some of these come from the underside of the cow, or the plate. These include the butcher's favorite, the hanger steak (or onglet), which was Anthony Bourdain's pick for the most underrated steak cut. There's also the bistro classic, the bavette, best served with a classic sauce au poivre. And finally, there's the cornerstone of a great carne asada: the humble skirt steak.

The skirt is a particularly flavorful cut, but it tends to lack the fat that makes steaks like ribeyes so special. To ensure your meat stays tender, you need to handle it with care. This starts with marinating it, and extends to how it's served — specifically, how you slice it! To find out more, we asked Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist and chef at Chilango, MN, and Sueño in Dayton. He recommends slicing your skirt steak "thin and against the grain." Slicing against the grain breaks through the muscle fibers of the meat (which can run the entire length of the steak), resulting in a much more tender bite.