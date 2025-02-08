The Step You Shouldn't Skip When Seasoning NY Strip Steaks

The cut of beef known as the New York strip steak is a favorite among butchers, grillers, and eaters alike, widely considered one of the best steak cuts available. When cooking this meaty marvel, various expert techniques can help you achieve restaurant-quality results. To gather some insider expertise for optimal execution, Food Republic consulted Chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire Restaurant and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef®. The chef generously shared several expert tips for preparing a well-cooked New York strip — including one crucial step you should never skip.

After removing your steak from the refrigerator ahead of time for optimal tenderness, the essential step not to overlook is pre-seasoning the meat with salt. Skipping this step is one of the most common mistakes when cooking steak. "Massage them with a bit of olive oil and pre-season," Gulbro advised. "Let the salt and time allow the steak to relax before grilling."

When seasoning, coarse salt is indisputably the best choice, as its larger granules adhere better to the meat than ordinary table salt. Coarse salt also helps develop a good crust on the steak as it cooks.

Chef Gulbro offered another tip for achieving an ideal crust on your New York strip. "To achieve the perfect crust, we like to start with a hot iron," he explained. "At FoxFire, we begin with the grill and finish our traditional cuts in the oven on a hot pan with a drizzle of olive oil on the steak. The hot iron creates the perfect Maillard effect."