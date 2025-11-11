Tomahawk Steak Over Charred? Here's What Might Have Gone Wrong

Few dishes garner the same level of praise and admiration as a perfectly grilled steak, even more so if you're using an impressive, flashy cut like tomahawk — the bone-in version of a rib-eye. But that perfect charred crust on the outside paired with the blushing pink, medium-rare interior is deceptively tricky to achieve, making it all the more impressive and delicious, so it's no surprise that this was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite styles of steak. To find out how to avoid over-charring your tomahawk steak for guaranteed perfect results next time, Food Republic spoke with Chef Brett Reichler of the legendary Gallaghers Steakhouse of NYC.

"A tomahawk is a very thick cut, so if you go straight to high heat, the outside will char too quickly and form a kind of shell," Reichler told us. "The outside gets dark and crusty, and that char actually insulates the meat." Starting at high heat will create a variety of challenges: Cook your tomahawk too short and too hot, the Maillard reaction — when amino acids and sugars are exposed to high heat — will form a bitter, burnt crust while the interior comes out undercooked. But leave it on too long and protein coagulation will cause the muscle fibers to tighten and squeeze out moisture, leaving your steak dry and tough — and still burnt!

To prevent a burnt exterior and an undercooked interior, Reichler instead recommended cooking a tomahawk low and slow. "Start on the cooler part of the grill and rotate often between the wide surfaces and thinner edges," he explained. "This allows the internal temperature to come up gradually without overcooking [or] oversearing the exterior."