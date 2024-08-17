Are T-Bone And Porterhouse Steaks The Same Thing?

Whether you're perusing the menu at a steakhouse or trying to choose the perfect steak at the store, you might narrow down your choices to T-bone and porterhouse — two impressively big, boldly-flavored, and visually appealing pieces of beef which offer the ultimate treat for red meat lovers. But aren't they basically the same thing? Well, no. They're actually two distinct cuts, though they share many similarities.

The reason why T-bone and porterhouse steaks look so similar is the shape. Cut from the short loin section of the animal, they both consist of two pieces of meat separated by a T-shaped bone — the thoracic vertebrae. On one side of the bone is a strip steak, and on the other side is tenderloin, which is where filet mignon comes from. Essentially, you're getting two steaks in one, whichever you go for.

The key difference between the two pieces of meat comes down to size. A porterhouse is larger, and can weigh in at around 24 ounces. It also has a bigger portion of lean tenderloin compared to T-bone. It's why porterhouse steaks often cost more than T-bones, and are sometimes referred to as the king of steaks.