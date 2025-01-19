Grill Masters Reveal The Most Underrated Cuts Of Steak You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Cuts of beef like ribeye, filet mignon, and porterhouse are all the rage and have been for a very long time. However, many underrated cuts of steak are worth paying attention to as well. They may not be the most common steaks on restaurant menus, but once you learn what they are and how to use them best something tells me you'll wish you knew about them sooner.

When trying to uncover the most underrated cuts of steak that are worth trying I consulted several experts on the matter. The first person I got insights from is Brian Smith. He's a Co-owner of The Butchery, a specialty butcher shop and artisan market in Orange County and San Diego, California. I also interviewed Chef David Rose, an Executive Chef for Omaha Steaks. Lastly, I got helpful tips from Chef Mike Saperstein. In addition to being a chef, he's a Co-owner at Sunshine Provisions, a premier high-end meat purveyor with local-to-national distribution.

All together, these experts shed some much needed light on lesser-known cuts of steak, and really, who better to ask about this topic than a butcher and a couple of chefs who specialize in steak? Keep reading to find out what they told me so the next time you find yourself selecting a cut of steak you can opt for something more adventurous without any hesitation.