This Was Anthony Bourdain's Preferred Cut Of Steak
Anthony Bourdain was famous for his straightforward and no-nonsense approach to cooking and eating. He took "pride in doing simple things, even if it was a steak frites," according to fellow chef and friend Daniel Boulud (via GQ). And Bourdain's absolute favorite type of steak above all others was a rib cut — a versatile option for all sorts of dishes.
The reason Bourdain preferred pieces of meat from the rib section was simple: They contain "a perfect mix of fat and lean," he explained (via YouTube). As well as the more obvious ribeye and prime rib, you might also come across rib cuts of steak including entrecôte (a thin cut of boneless ribeye from between the ribs), côte de boeuf (a thick bone-in ribeye), and tomahawk (a meaty bone-in ribeye with the long bone still attached, French-trimmed for presentation). Since bone-in steaks aren't actually more flavorful than boneless, they all make great choices.
These all come from the same part of the animal, which is the beef rib primal cut. The muscle, also known as longissimus dorsi, doesn't do a lot of exercise, and this means it produces more tender beef. The rib cuts, much-loved by steak fans like Bourdain, are also well-marbled with a decent amount of fat, which is incredibly rich and tasty when it renders down during cooking.
How to cook rib steaks for tender and tasty results
Though they come from the same section, the various rib cuts require slightly different approaches. Ribeye steaks and thinner entrecote cuts generally suit being cooked at a high temperature – whether in a skillet or on the grill. Having the grill or pan hot gets a "good crust and sear," according to Anthony Bourdain, who liked to either finish his steaks in the oven or cook them entirely on the grill (via YouTube).
A tomahawk steak, which resembles an axe with its long bone handle, is a large cut — it can be at least two inches thick and weigh up to three pounds. Because of its size and exposed bone, it's best seared in a hot pan and then cooked in a low oven — around 250 degrees Fahrenheit. This might take up to 55 minutes depending on size, so use a meat thermometer to check. Wrap the bone in foil if you want to protect it from the heat, so it looks more attractive.
If you're grilling rib steak, be careful about flare-ups due to the higher proportion of fat. And however you like to cook it, make sure to let the meat rest for a little while before serving, as this is the most crucial step for perfect steak according to Bourdain. If you wish to slice a sharing cut, such as a tomahawk, before you serve it, cut across the grain for extra tenderness.
Bourdain preferred the tougher cuts over the most tender
For many people, filet mignon, which comes from the tenderloin, is a treat whether dining out or cooking at home. While it's very lean and melt-in-the-mouth tender, Anthony Bourdain didn't have much time for this pricier cut. In fact, he went so far as to describe it as "a joke," and said that chefs and professionals tend to steer clear of it because it's "the most boring and uninteresting" cut of steak (via YouTube). The reason so many chefs find the tenderloin an overrated piece of meat is because of the lack of fat, which can make it less flavorsome than the well-marbled rib cuts.
After rib cuts, Bourdain's next favorite was sirloin, but the chef also appreciated some of the "tougher, chewier" cuts for their robust, beefy taste. These tend to come from the parts of the animal that do the most work – think chuck (where flat iron and Denver steaks come from) and flank.
The worry for many home cooks is that these cuts, while flavorsome, can be tricky to cook as they can easily become overly tough. But you just need to remember that different cuts of steak require different cooking methods to bring out their best. In some cases, that will mean long, slow cooking; in others, it's the opposite approach, and they need hot and fast cooking. With a little care, you can get chef-worthy results, no matter what the cut.