This Was Anthony Bourdain's Preferred Cut Of Steak

Anthony Bourdain was famous for his straightforward and no-nonsense approach to cooking and eating. He took "pride in doing simple things, even if it was a steak frites," according to fellow chef and friend Daniel Boulud (via GQ). And Bourdain's absolute favorite type of steak above all others was a rib cut — a versatile option for all sorts of dishes.

The reason Bourdain preferred pieces of meat from the rib section was simple: They contain "a perfect mix of fat and lean," he explained (via YouTube). As well as the more obvious ribeye and prime rib, you might also come across rib cuts of steak including entrecôte (a thin cut of boneless ribeye from between the ribs), côte de boeuf (a thick bone-in ribeye), and tomahawk (a meaty bone-in ribeye with the long bone still attached, French-trimmed for presentation). Since bone-in steaks aren't actually more flavorful than boneless, they all make great choices.

These all come from the same part of the animal, which is the beef rib primal cut. The muscle, also known as longissimus dorsi, doesn't do a lot of exercise, and this means it produces more tender beef. The rib cuts, much-loved by steak fans like Bourdain, are also well-marbled with a decent amount of fat, which is incredibly rich and tasty when it renders down during cooking.