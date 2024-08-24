Tenderloin Vs Filet Mignon: What Separates The Two Steaks?

Buttery soft and incredibly tender, nothing says "special occasion" like a tenderloin or filet mignon steak. Whether you're dining at a restaurant or trying to choose the perfect steak at the store, these are both expensive pieces of meat — but they're not the same cut, even though they do both come from the same part of the animal.

The term beef tenderloin refers to the entire tenderloin muscle, which can be up to 24 inches long and runs from the loin primal section to the sirloin primal of the cow. It can be used whole or in parts for roasting, or it can be cut into smaller steaks. (Fun fact: You get a portion of tenderloin on one side of T-bone or porterhouse steaks, with a strip steak on the other side of the bone.) And while the tenderloin is shaped rather like a dagger, narrower towards the front of the animal and getting wider towards the back, the narrower front end is actualy where filet mignon steaks are cut from.

Because of its position, the tenderloin muscle gets very little exercise, which makes both the tenderloin and filet mignon cuts exceptionally tender. They're less marbled than a New York strip or rib steaks (which were Anthony Bourdain's preferred cut of steak). The lack of fat means they may lack the robust beefy flavor of other cuts — but with careful cooking, the prized tenderloin cuts can offer a luxurious steak-eating experience.