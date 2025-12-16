10 Unexpected Balsamic Vinegar Uses Every Home Cook Should Try

Balsamic vinegar is in a class all its own. It's layered with tart, tangy, and sweet flavors, making it deliciously complex. It is also less harsh and significantly more drool-worthy than other types of vinegar. Just saying. Of course, balsamic vinegar's complexity makes it super yummy beyond belief, but it can also make it tricky to come up with new ways to take advantage of the nuanced taste. That is, of course, without a little help. We all know balsamic vinegar is the perfect ingredient for salad dressings, marinades, and a dip for fresh bread — mixed with olive oil, of course. Don't forget caprese, either, but how else can you incorporate the tangy, subtly sweet delight into your cooking? As it turns out, there are plenty of ways, each one more delicious than the last.

On a mission to bring you the lesser-known but still incredibly tasty uses for balsamic vinegar you find below, we combed through Reddit threads, scoured online recipes, and considered our own experience with it in the kitchen. So, if you're ready to start using your bottle of balsamic vinegar in unexpected ways that will leave you drooling for more — umm, yes, please — you're in the right place.