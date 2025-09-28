A Drizzle Of This Unexpected, Sweet, And Tangy Condiment Can Transform Frozen Pizza Into A Restaurant-Worthy Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are looking to kick up your frozen pizza a notch and add some more complex notes, without a smidge of extra work, we have got the answer for you — balsamic reduction. "Balsamic reduction adds a balanced sweetness and tang that enhances pizzas with fresh toppings like tomato, mozzarella, and basil," James King, executive chef for pizza spot Che Vita, told Food Republic in an exclusive interview. The syrupy sauce clings to pizza's disparate ingredients, whether frozen or fresh, tying them together and adding depth with a touch of sophistication — something many frozen pizzas desperately need.

King's advice? Just don't overdo it: "Apply it sparingly, as you would seasoning, to avoid overpowering the pizza. A light drizzle allows each person to adjust to taste," explained King. With balsamic reduction — or any of the many possible additions to upgrade your frozen pizza – you want to enhance the pie, not overwhelm it. Think an artful pour over the top of each slice after the pie is baked. Similarly, a swirl of hot honey adds a sweet punch, or a bit of hot sauce will give your pizza a spicy kick. With any of these sauces, you can also scatter fresh herbs or a hearty spoonful of grilled vegetables to bring brightness. There's no need for your frozen pizza to be boring!