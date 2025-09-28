A Drizzle Of This Unexpected, Sweet, And Tangy Condiment Can Transform Frozen Pizza Into A Restaurant-Worthy Dish
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are looking to kick up your frozen pizza a notch and add some more complex notes, without a smidge of extra work, we have got the answer for you — balsamic reduction. "Balsamic reduction adds a balanced sweetness and tang that enhances pizzas with fresh toppings like tomato, mozzarella, and basil," James King, executive chef for pizza spot Che Vita, told Food Republic in an exclusive interview. The syrupy sauce clings to pizza's disparate ingredients, whether frozen or fresh, tying them together and adding depth with a touch of sophistication — something many frozen pizzas desperately need.
King's advice? Just don't overdo it: "Apply it sparingly, as you would seasoning, to avoid overpowering the pizza. A light drizzle allows each person to adjust to taste," explained King. With balsamic reduction — or any of the many possible additions to upgrade your frozen pizza – you want to enhance the pie, not overwhelm it. Think an artful pour over the top of each slice after the pie is baked. Similarly, a swirl of hot honey adds a sweet punch, or a bit of hot sauce will give your pizza a spicy kick. With any of these sauces, you can also scatter fresh herbs or a hearty spoonful of grilled vegetables to bring brightness. There's no need for your frozen pizza to be boring!
How to make and use balsamic glaze at home
Balsamic reduction – also known as balsamic glaze – is simply balsamic vinegar simmered until it thickens into a glossy, syrupy sauce. The process concentrates its sweet and tangy flavor, making it a perfect topping for everything from pizza to roasted vegetables or salads. Try drizzling it over some oven-roasted butternut squash, or pouring a bit of it over a whipped feta dip — which also works as a great dip for pizza crust. And believe it or not, this vinegar-based sauce is also perfect as a savory contrast for the sweetness of ice cream, or as a topping over a strawberry shortcake.
Making it at home couldn't be simpler: Pour balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan, bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer until it is thick and syrupy, stirring occasionally to prevent the bottom from burning. Some recipes call for adding sugar, honey, or even maple syrup, but the vinegar itself reduces into a naturally sweet glaze in around 10 minutes. This technique is similar to a red wine reduction, where wine is simmered down into a rich sauce perfect for umami dishes. Both concentrate flavor through reduction, but balsamic glaze tends to be sweeter and more versatile. If you're looking to keep it extra simple, you can simply buy balsamic glaze ready-to-go from the supermarket and enjoy it with a simple pour. You can even find good-quality brands like Colavita online.