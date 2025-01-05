Why You Should Start Adding Vinegar To Your Bread Dough

Those who have embarked on a journey into breadmaking will know that it can be a frustrating hobby. Bread is a fickle friend — with only a single misstep, you'll be left trying to salvage an undercooked bread interior or lamenting a blackened crust. Bread is the product of a series of complex chemical reactions that must be facilitated correctly, a feat far easier said than done. So home bakers are always on the lookout for that clandestine ingredient or missing step that will solve all their bread problems.

Well, there probably isn't just one ingredient or technique for overall perfection, but to find out how to improve texture, flavor, and even shelf life, Food Republic spoke to Sheena Otto, resident baker of Brooklyn's Park Slope Farmers Market. Her advice was that the secret to bread success could be vinegar.

"Adding vinegar to a dough in small amounts," Otto told Food Republic, "will weaken the gluten structure so that the bread is less chewy and more tender. For comparison, it might be soft like an 'Italian loaf' rather than sturdy like a sourdough loaf." When you add vinegar to dough, it dissolves protein bonds, denaturing the gluten structure, allowing more space for carbon dioxide bubbles, and making the loaf less dense. Vinegar also reacts with baking soda or yeast to produce even more bubbles, which causes the dough to rise further and become fluffy.