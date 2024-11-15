The Secret Ingredient That Can Give Your Burger Patties A Bite

Many love the classic hamburger. However, sometimes traditional foods need a little boost to take them from good to great. You can give your burgers some extra bite by incorporating a splash of balsamic vinegar into the mix. While there are over 15 secret ingredients you can add to your burgers, using vinegar is one easy trick that incorporates a punch of acidity that balances well with the fat content in the ground meat.

Even better, it tenderizes the beef, creating a juicy, luscious result, using even the most basic burger recipe. Scientifically speaking, this happens because the acidity weakens the bonds on the "tougher" parts of the meat. When this breaks down, the collagen and protein form looser connections, leading to larger molecules that can hold more water content. Another reason to splash some balsamic into your patty mixture is that it incorporates a slight sweetness that can set it apart from a bland patty.