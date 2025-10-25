Costco Vs Sam's Club: Who Has The Better Membership Perks?

When it comes down to warehouse-style stores, Costco and Sam's Club rule the game. Many people are loyal to one brand over the other, but it begs the question: Who has the better membership perks? Obviously, at both stores, you save money on bulk goods, but memberships come with way more benefits than that. Seriously, did you know they even offer discounted travel packages?

The difference between Costco and Sam's Club's membership perks ranges from pretty obvious to quite nuanced, so determining which store you want to pledge your loyalty to isn't always so straightforward. We've got you covered, though. We rounded up and compared a collection of the main membership perks offered by the two big-box stores to see how they measure up. In the end, it turns out both Costco and Sam's Club have loads of benefits that anyone could love. However, one store's perks will likely speak to you more than the other's. It all comes down to your personal consumer habits and what discounts matter most to you. So yeah, like we said, it's not so clear cut. That's okay. Keep reading, and we will help you sort it all out.