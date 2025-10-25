Costco Vs Sam's Club: Who Has The Better Membership Perks?
When it comes down to warehouse-style stores, Costco and Sam's Club rule the game. Many people are loyal to one brand over the other, but it begs the question: Who has the better membership perks? Obviously, at both stores, you save money on bulk goods, but memberships come with way more benefits than that. Seriously, did you know they even offer discounted travel packages?
The difference between Costco and Sam's Club's membership perks ranges from pretty obvious to quite nuanced, so determining which store you want to pledge your loyalty to isn't always so straightforward. We've got you covered, though. We rounded up and compared a collection of the main membership perks offered by the two big-box stores to see how they measure up. In the end, it turns out both Costco and Sam's Club have loads of benefits that anyone could love. However, one store's perks will likely speak to you more than the other's. It all comes down to your personal consumer habits and what discounts matter most to you. So yeah, like we said, it's not so clear cut. That's okay. Keep reading, and we will help you sort it all out.
Grocery shopping, pickup, and delivery
Regarding the overall convenience of grocery shopping, including pickup, checkout, and delivery, Sam's Club offers members the best perks. The first perk Sam's Club offers that Costco doesn't is curbside pickup. If you've ever tried to make a quick store run only to find yourself wandering the aisles in search of what you're after, you know how incredibly convenient this could be. Just fill your online shopping cart, purchase, and when it's ready, it's all yours without even having to get out of your car. Nice!
At Costco and Sam's Club, the long checkout lines can be a nightmare — that's no secret. Sam's Club has a solution, though. It offers Scan & Go for the speediest checkout possible. The system allows you to quickly scan items on your app as you put them in your cart. Then, when you're done, you simply walk right out, no checkout line needed. Cool, huh? It's actually one of the least known perks, but, oh man, is it handy. Unfortunately, Costco does not offer this service, so Sam's Club is leading the game here.
As for same-day grocery delivery, both Costco and Sam's Club offer it, but Costco comes out on top. With Costco, you only need to reach a $35 minimum for free delivery. With Sam's Club, you'll need to spend $50 to earn free delivery as a Plus member; all other members incur a $12 fee.
Household goods delivery
When it comes to bulky items, like furniture, appliances, and more, Sam's Club and Costco offer convenient shipping for members. However, Costco takes the lead in this realm. All Costco members, regardless of the tier of their membership, receive free two-day shipping on orders over $75. For many items, they also offer installation and haul-away services, making things as simple and seamless as possible.
Sam's Club also offers free delivery of household goods to its members, but only with an upgraded Plus membership. Standard Club members have to pay a $12 fee. Additionally, the minimum for ordering is $50, so it is a bit lower than Costco's. Still, spending $75 on household goods isn't that tricky at a warehouse-style store, and Sam's Club doesn't offer two-day delivery. It uses ground shipping, so you should expect your items to take somewhat longer to arrive.
In this round, Costco takes the lead. Not only does it offer free shipping to all of its members, but it also gets the job done in just two days. Sam's Club has a fee for basic members, and there's no guarantee on how quickly items will arrive.
Returns and price adjustment policy
Costco and Sam's Club have 100% satisfaction guarantee return policies that allow members to return most items at any time. Of course, there are a few exceptions. For example, you are not permitted to return gift cards. Electronics also need to be returned within 90 days from the original date of purchase at both stores. However, at Costco, this includes cell phones, and at Sam's Club, you only have 14 days to return them.
Both stores also offer members a price adjustment policy (one of several perks Costco fans might not know about). What this means is that if you purchase a product and see it go on sale shortly after, you can request a refund for the difference. There's no denying this is a cool perk, but at Costco, it makes it much easier to take advantage of. Actually, there's a link on the website, so you don't even have to go into the store. Walmart offers the same perk, but it isn't so clear-cut. Instead of using a handy online form, you'll need to go into the store and request the refund. You'll also need a screenshot or some other kind of proof to plead your case.
When it comes down to the details, Costco comes out on top here. Not only is its return policy risk-free, but it comes with fewer exceptions. Plus, the price adjustment procedure is significantly easier and more reliable.
Overall price and cash back
Another big difference in membership perks between Costco and Sam's Club can be found in the overall price of the membership itself. At Sam's Club, a standard Club membership will run you $50. At Costco, the basic Gold Star membership costs $65, so $15 more. That's not a huge difference, but it all adds up, right? If the upgraded memberships speak to you, they cost a bit more, but they also come with added benefits. Before we get to that, though, a Plus membership at Sam's Club costs $110. An Executive Costco membership costs $130. Again, not the biggest difference, but Costco's memberships are more expensive across the board.
As for those added perks, upgraded memberships come with things like earlier access to the warehouse — that's one way to avoid those long lines at Costco, huh? — and an annual 2% cash back bonus. However, this is where Costco regains some of its losses because it caps the cash back limit at $1,250. Sam's Club maxes out at $500. So, yeah, Costco's upgraded membership definitely pays off a bit more if you plan on making a considerable amount of purchases.
Sam's Club is certainly the least expensive option when it comes to signing up for a membership, whether we are talking about the basic or upgraded versions. Costco has a higher cash back limit for Executive members, though. Which perk suits your needs best?
Member's Mark vs. Kirkland Signature
Access to the private labels sold at Costco and Sam's Club, aka Kirkland Signature and Member's Mark, is another perk that keeps members coming back for more. While these private labels have a lot in common, they also vary greatly. For starters, Kirkland Signature is much more established than the younger Member's Mark brand. As a result, consumers tend to trust it much more. Actually, people are fiercely loyal to Kirkland Signature, and many, whether ironically or not, even wear t-shirts with the brand logo emblazoned on the front. The same can't be said for Member's Mark, not even close.
So, what makes people swoon for Kirkland Signature and not Member's Mark? Well, aside from the benefit of time, Kirkland Signature works with reputable national manufacturers to produce its products, and they prioritize quality. This makes people feel like they are getting a premium brand at a seriously reduced price. Who doesn't like that? Member's Mark, on the other hand, does not name its manufacturers, and since Sam's Club is owned by Walmart, the association with exceptional quality does not exist.
Regardless of reputation and perceived quality, Member's Mark beats Kirkland Signature when it comes down to quantity. It boasts 1,200 or more products, and Kirkland Signature only 300 plus. Member's Mark is prioritizing items for every room in the house, from furniture to appliances to food and beyond. Kirkland Signature also spans a lot of ground, but it's not so all-encompassing.
Locations and size
While not a perk you'll find the companies discussing very much, the quantity and size of locations should definitely play a role in determining which store suits your needs best. Obviously, if you live close to one and not the other, the decision will be pretty easy on this front. However, you could always move and, as it turns out, the chances of you living near one increase due to the prevalence of locations. So, how do Sam's Club and Costco compare? Well, Costco has significantly more locations than Sam's Club, and the stores are bigger, too.
By the end of 2025, Costco is on track to have 914 locations worldwide, and the bulk of them are in the United States. Sam's Club, on the other hand, will only have 601 locations by the end of the year. That's quite a big difference, no? Additionally, Costco stores tend to be a bit larger. Locations vary greatly in terms of size — 80,000 to 230,000 square feet (the largest of which is in Utah) — but the average store is 146,000 square feet. The average Sam's Club location only measures 134,000 square feet. On such a large scale, 12,000 square feet less may not seem so drastic, but just think of how many more deals they could squeeze in. Costco certainly wins this round, no doubt about it.
Food courts
The food courts are another fantastic perk that comes with having a membership to Costco or Sam's Club. While both stores offer a range of options, they are probably best known for their hot dog combos, which come with a fountain drink. For the longest time, the deal only cost $1.50 at Costco, but the price was recently increased to $1.99. At Sam's Club, the price went up, as well, but only to $1.50. Still, the iconic hot dog at Costco is what real fans are talking about, and what's an extra 50 cents?
Aside from the legendary hot dog combos, both Costco and Sam's Club's food courts sell pizzas, ice cream, and a few more items. At Sam's Club, you'll likely find pretzels, both sweet and savory, and Polish-style beef sausage with a bun. Costco gets a bit more creative. While the selection varies from one location to the next, chicken tenders or even an Aussie steak pie may grace the menu. Either store offers fantastic deals in the food court, but if you want a bit more variation, Costco is the leader here. If all you're after is one of the popular hot dog combos at the lowest price, though, Sam's Club is it.
Bakeries and prepared foods
The bakeries in Sam's Club and Costco pump out some pretty amazing treats. The same goes for the prepared foods. Many of the options are pretty similar, too, so it's not so straightforward which chain provides members the best perks in these departments. Thankfully, though, Reddit users and online reviewers who have had the chance to shop at both stores have the lowdown on which store offers more in terms of flavor and variety.
Let's start with cakes. The consensus online is that Costco cakes beat Sam's Club's regarding taste and texture. The only drawback is the lack of variety. Costco sells sheet cakes and round cakes, and they can be custom-decorated with 24 hours' advance notice. However, at Sam's Club, you can also order tiered cakes. For formal celebrations, like a wedding, tiered cakes simply have more aesthetic appeal. So, as one Reddit commenter put it, "Costco for sheet cake. Sam's for tiered cakes and cupcakes." Although a sheet cake might still win if richness and flavor are your main priority.
Prepared foods are also a staple at both Sam's Club and Costco, but again, people online seem to prefer Costco. It's not because of a lack of options, either. It all comes down to flavor. Actually, many of Costco's prepared foods taste homemade, maybe better. Some favorites include the macaroni and cheese, savory pies (like chicken pot pie and shepherd's pie), beef chili, and more.
Miscellaneous perks
We've discussed a lot of membership perks so far, but that's not all. Both Costco and Sam's Club offer a collection of benefits that people overlook when weighing their options, like access to discounted travel packages, gas, and gift cards. The gift cards at both stores are no joke, either. They offer savings on everything from electronics to restaurants to PetSmart, and beyond, especially at Sam's Club — it has a much wider selection. Costco typically offers a higher percentage of savings, though. So, basically, you have to choose between elevated savings and more options.
For travel, making a direct comparison is tricky, but each store has its strengths. If you prefer an all-inclusive travel package that comes with flights and airport transfers, the whole nine, Costco has you covered. Sam's Club doesn't deal with flights, pun intended. It does, however, have a wider selection of hotel options and, depending on the specific trip, may come at a lower cost. Still, travel prices fluctuate frequently, and this could change on a dime.
Of course, discounts on gas are another major perk provided by Costco and Sam's Club, and with fuel prices these days, who doesn't need to pinch a few pennies at the pump? Again, these prices fluctuate often, but a quick search showed gas at a Sam's Club nearby currently costs $2.33 for regular and $2.93 for premium. At Costco, regular costs $2.34 and premium $3.25, so Sam's Club wins here, as well.