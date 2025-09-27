14 Costco Staples That Taste Homemade

There are few things more unfortunate than spending hours in your kitchen on dinner or dessert only to be tragically disappointed by the end result. Cooking is fun, sure, but what if you could achieve a tasty, hearty meal while preventing these culinary disappointments from happening in the first place? That's where Costco comes in. With shelves of to-go salads, snacks, and dinners that can last you through the week, Costco has an abundance of meals that may remind you of (and in some cases, are actually even better than) their homemade counterparts. Even the most seasoned home cooks might be humbled by the variety of high-quality dishes and snacks at the popular retailer. You may be used to making many of these at home, but after taking the plunge and buying them at Costco, it will be nearly impossible for you to pick your kitchen knife back up.

Costco shoppers have flocked online to sing their praises about these dishes. We scoured customer reviews across several platforms and relied on personal experience to create this list. From meatloaf, to shepherd's pie, to its delectably popular chicken pot pie, these Costco foods don't just have convenience and low-cost going for them: They're good enough to remind us of homemade.