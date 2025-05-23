The Warehouse Chain That Sells The Best Cake, According To Reddit

When you need to feed a large crowd a lot of cake, where do you turn? You could, of course, toil away in your own kitchen — but unless you really love baking, pulling pan after pan from your hot oven and then having to decorate the dang things is not our idea of a good time. So the path of least resistance is to order one from your local warehouse chain (save your sanity, truly), and for most of us, that means choosing between Sam's Club and Costco. If you can't decide which bakery to patronize, though, Reddit has a clear answer: Costco all day, every day.

In one subreddit, a user asked for Redditors' opinions on which bakery is superior, and the responses in favor of Costco were overwhelming. "Go straight to Costco. Do not pass go, do not collect $200," one commenter instructed. More than one respondent waxed poetic about the whipped mousse filling in Costco's cakes, while another was slightly more balanced in their judgment: "I love [Sam's], but Costco sheet cakes are soooooo good." While not all Costco locations have the same limited-time treats, they all do have bakeries that churn out delicious custom cakes, made to order.