Sam's Club Is Owned By This Massive Grocery Chain

Sam's Club might seem like a huge company, and indeed it is, with nearly 600 locations spread across the continental U.S., a presence in 44 states and Puerto Rico, and more stores opening every year. But as big as Sam's Club might be, it's actually part of an even larger retail network. That's right, Sam's isn't a standalone company, like rival chains Costco (which Sam's has beaten in some ways) and BJ's; it's a subsidiary of Walmart.

Walmart founder Sam Walton saw how small business owners might not have been able to obtain all the goods they needed to thrive, so he decided to step in and do something about it. That "something" was founding Sam's Club in 1983, with the first location to open in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Just four years later, Sam's boasted one million members, proving the club warehouse model was quite popular, and not just with small business owners.

However, despite Walmart ultimately owning Sam's Club, the two companies have operated separately for most of their shared histories. For example, Sam's has its "own inventory and purchase-management systems, its own engineers, warehouses and product managers" (via ModernRetail.com). But recent developments have brought the two chains closer, with Sam's and Walmart announcing in September 2024 that they were merging supply chains in a few months.