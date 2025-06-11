Dodge The Crowded Costco Aisles With This Brilliant New Perk
Whether you're popping into Costco for one of its frozen dinners or the best cut of beef to buy on a budget, you likely already know there's a chance of getting caught in a crowd even if you already sleuthed out the best and worst times to shop there. But according to Business Insider, as of June 30 2025, shoppers may be able to skip the lines and congested aisles with one simple strategy: upgrade to an Executive Membership. If you do, you'll have access to the store a full hour before other members, potentially saving you time (and stress) by shopping with less of a crowd.
In addition to an earlier entry time, Executive members will be getting another perk that should reduce wait time and eliminate navigating around other shoppers. On a monthly basis, the top-tier members will receive a $10 Instacart credit, which may make it substantially more convenient to shop for those who are down with grocery delivery (or cannot make it to the warehouse during new early shopping hours). The wholesaler also said that the Executive Membership will now come with additional benefits and savings that clock in at a value of $150. Seems like Costco is really pushing for members to splurge on the most expensive annual membership option.
Other benefits of signing up for an Executive Membership at Costco
Whether you are looking to join or renew your personal Costco membership, shoppers have two options to choose from: Gold Star and Executive. The Gold Star is the lowest level that costs $65, and gets you and another household member access to the store and online shopping. But if you already have Gold Star status, you're halfway toward the upgrade to Executive — the latter costs only $65 more per year. If you subscribe to the old adage that "time is money," it could pay for itself if you're able to take advantage of the earlier Executive-only shopping hour.
Even without the newly added benefits, an Executive level Costco membership has a few other perks, too. The wholesaler offers an annual reward of 2% back on your purchases at the store and online. Plus, that reward also applies to Costco Travel and Costco's Installed Products program if you choose to use them.