11 Best Perks You Didn't Realize Come With A Sam's Club Membership
When customers sign up for a Sam's Club membership, they're most likely signing up for the discounts on bulk groceries and household items, or the big box store's high-quality food items like its affordable rotisserie chicken or baked goods. However, Sam's Club offers many perks that go beyond shopping for your weekly essentials. Over the years, Sam's Club has built up quite the collection of practical perks that you'll receive with either a basic or Plus membership, including things like discounts on fuel, travel packages, and in-store hearing checks.
People have been drawn to Sam's Club thanks to its new Scan & Go checkout system, as well as being a one-stop shop destination for everything from buying in bulk for meal planning to purchasing insurance. These perks are all included with the cost of your membership and are available all year-round. Let's dig into some of the very best ones.
Pizza delivery
Pizza delivery has become a staple of American mealtime. Whether you're ordering from your local spot or a well-known chain, there's nothing quite like having a hot, fresh pizza delivered straight to your door. As of May 2025, you can now extend that luxury to your nearest big box store. Sam's Club members can order a 16-inch pizza with their choice of toppings starting at $8.98. This perk has been a game-changer for families who are trying to get their shopping done and also plan weeknight meals. While the price is competitive to start, Sam's Club also releases promotions throughout the year to further discount the price of delivery pizza.
Sam's Club released this perk in response to a surge of positive feedback on their pizza and other hot offerings. Pizza has steadily been one of the most popular options in the Sam's Club Café, and the corporation took advantage of this by allowing people to bring the Café right to their doorstep.
Discounted curbside pickup and grocery delivery
Grocery pickup and delivery have surged in popularity since their introduction, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, large retailers have raced to deliver the most efficient and hassle-free way for their customers to get their daily shopping. Now, Sam's Club regular and Plus members can enjoy both discounted — and sometimes free — pickup or delivery. For Plus members, grocery pickup is always free, regardless of the amount spent. Regular members can get discounted pickup for just $4 per order. However, if regular members spend over $50 on select items, their pickup is also free. You can even designate another person to pick up your groceries for you (which is a clever way to "share" your Sam's Club membership with a trusted friend or family member.).
Since partnering with Instacart, Sam's Club has also introduced same-day grocery delivery for its members. Sam's Club promises no mark-ups on delivery items, so you'll pay the same price in store and on your couch. Members can pay $8 more for Express Delivery, which guarantees their groceries arrive at their home within three hours of the order being placed, no matter the day of the week. Providing both pickup and delivery options allows shoppers to choose the method that is easiest for them.
Contact-free Scan & Go shopping
While some people enjoy the social aspect of shopping that comes with running into neighbors and interacting with staff, others prefer the experience to be a solitary one. Members may have noticed a decrease in self-checkout lanes in recent months, as Sam's Club is beginning to replace them with its new Scan & Go shopping system. This contact-free shopping method involves using an app to scan items as shoppers add them to their carts. They then check out and pay right in the app without ever interacting with store staff. With this new perk, customers don't have to worry about waiting in line to purchase their items. This method won't replace all self-checkout options, but it's an interesting and potentially more efficient alternative.
This new system is still being tested and rolled out in stores across the country. The goal is to make shoppers feel like their trip is as efficient and easy as possible, while still taking necessary precautions. There are security arches installed in every store using the Scan & Go method to make sure customers are honest when scanning items on their phones. This is a members-only perk, as you'll need access to the Sam's Club app in order to scan items in-store. It's even more exclusive as Sam's is the first of the big box stores to roll out this method.
Easy, affordable wedding cakes
For the bride and groom on a budget, you can order your very own custom wedding cake from Sam's Club. Get a tiered cake that can serve up to 58 people, or order a few extra sheet cakes if you're expecting a larger number of guests. The company offers a surprisingly elegant array of designs, ranging from simple, pre-set decorations to more custom and intricate cakes. Pricing is also much lower than that of high-end bakeries, allowing customers to get a high-quality cake while spending less.
Many newlyweds have given rave reviews to the store's wedding cakes and would recommend them for a budget-friendly option. Sam's Club doesn't just offer cakes for weddings, either; members can also find wedding bouquets, boutonnieres, catering packages, and event planning services. You could hypothetically plan a large portion of your wedding using your Sam's Club membership, and for many trying to minimize the price tag of the big day, this is a highly economical option.
Rewards on grocery purchases
Through its Sam's Cash loyalty program, you can receive cash back and rewards on qualifying grocery purchases. Plus members receive the most cash back and rewards, but all members receive benefits. Members can earn 2% back on in-store purchases, including food, cleaning supplies, and more, as well as up to 3% back on qualifying dining purchases. There are many additional rewards that members can access through the app and a Sam's Club Mastercard.
Bulk buying is a big part of Sam's Club memberships, so these rewards can add up quickly. Sam's Cash does not expire and can be used on groceries, household products, and even gasoline. You can also cash out Sam's Cash directly if you exchange it in-store. This is a perk that many shoppers are taking advantage of, as it turns their weekly shopping trip into an opportunity to save even more money and receive funds for simply buying their household necessities.
Access to Sam's Club Café
Food court snacks and drinks are an integral part of the big box shopping experience, and Sam's Club Café doesn't disappoint. The food-court-style dining area can be found at most Sam's Club stores across the country, offering dining options such as pizza, Nathan's Famous hot dogs, soda, and even brownie sundaes. This food court opened in order to rival Sam's Club competitors like Costco and Ikea, and its members are into it. If you're looking for a coveted soft pretzel to top off your shopping trip, Sam's Club Café is the place to go. The Sam's Club Café also releases new and specialty items every few months, like the cheddar cheese-stuffed hot dog.
Members can stop by the Café before, during, or after their shopping is complete, or they can make their order selections on the Sam's Club app and pick up the food at their convenience. This makes the Café visit virtually wait-free, as you can use the app to check out as well. This perk adds an extra bonus and incentive for shoppers to spend a bit more time browsing the aisles.
Discounted gas prices
One of the most popular benefits of a Sam's Club membership is discounted prices at the gas pump. Members can bring their vehicle to a number of Sam's Club Fuel Centers, which are known to sell gasoline at slightly better prices than many leading gas stations. While you may only save a couple of cents per gallon, these savings can really add up over time. For families with multiple vehicles or those who drive long distances during the week, these savings may justify the entire price of the membership.
If you have a Sam's Club credit card, you'll also receive up to 5% cash back on fuel for the first $6,000 spent in a year, and then 1% beyond that. So, even if you can't make it to a Sam's Fuel Center, you can still count on savings at the pump. Many large membership retailers offer discounted gasoline perks, which are heavily utilized by their members. This perk is a significant draw for customers who commute or spend a lot of time in the car with their family.
Hearing checks and equipment tune-ups
Have you heard? Through its Hearing Aid Centers, Sam's Club offers free hearing tests as well as hearing aid consultations to its customers. Members aged 19 and older can receive a free hearing check at any location, making it easy to assess their hearing health. Members can also receive free follow-up services if they have any concerns about their initial evaluation.
This is a valuable perk, given the high price of current medical costs and the fact that many Americans have subpar health insurance plans or no health insurance at all. Aside from hearing assessment, members can try out different hearing aid devices and receive guidance on whether hearing aids may be a suitable option. To top it off, members who already use hearing aids can get their devices cleaned for free, as well as get tune-ups and fixes for minor issues. This is a lesser-known perk, but one that can make hearing health more accessible and less intimidating for the average member.
Health insurance for yourself and employees
Small business owners are the backbone of many local economies, but making significant financial decisions, such as selecting health insurance plans for employees, can be daunting and overwhelming. Sam's Club has introduced a perk that reaches far outside their shopping and grocery perks — you can also set up insurance options for employees of your small business. Sam's Club partners with Aetna to offer health, dental, and vision insurance to its members, particularly those who are self-employed or have a small business with a limited number of employees. There are insurance experts employed by Sam's Club to provide you with guidance and help you pick the plan that's best for you and your needs.
This service can be game-changing for small business owners who may not be able to access a wide array of experienced plans. The process of choosing insurance can be incredibly overwhelming, so having the service available at Sam's Club for a marginally lower price can make it more accessible. Another lesser-known service, receiving insurance with your Sam's Club membership may be a practical benefit you didn't know you needed.
Pet insurance
After you've selected an insurance plan for yourself, don't forget to check out Sam's Club's pet insurance for your furry friends. Sam's Club partners with Spot Pet Insurance to provide members with savings on veterinary bills, medication, and other expenses you can expect from owning a pet.
Members are eligible for up to 15% savings on monthly premiums, and can expect other discounts depending on promotions for their cat, dog, reptile, or other household animals. This is another perk that not many Sam's Club members may be aware of, but it's among the most practical the company offers. Pet insurance can be expensive, and it's good to know that you might have an affordable option right under your nose (or Sam's Club membership card).
Travel discounts
Booking a trip can be thrilling, but that trip-sized price tag looming over you can put a damper on things. If you're planning an elaborate family vacation, you'll be able to hunt for bargains on every step of the process with the help of your Sam's Club membership. Through it, you get access to the company's exclusive travel portal, which offers discounts on vacation essentials, including restaurants, rental cars, cruise packages, and other travel-related services.
Like other familiar booking sites, Sam's Club travel portal also allows you to compare prices with other travel agencies, as well as between certain hotels, to make sure you get the best deals. Some of the packages offered include trips to Disney World, SeaWorld, and Six Flags, with discounted pricing on entry tickets, hotels, dining, and other accommodations. Planning a trip, whether solo or with the whole family, can be intimidating, so the prospect of saving a little money — and doing all your booking in one place — certainly makes things a little more approachable.