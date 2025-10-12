11 Best Perks You Didn't Realize Come With A Sam's Club Membership

While some people enjoy the social aspect of shopping that comes with running into neighbors and interacting with staff, others prefer the experience to be a solitary one. Members may have noticed a decrease in self-checkout lanes in recent months, as Sam's Club is beginning to replace them with its new Scan & Go shopping system. This contact-free shopping method involves using an app to scan items as shoppers add them to their carts. They then check out and pay right in the app without ever interacting with store staff. With this new perk, customers don't have to worry about waiting in line to purchase their items. This method won't replace all self-checkout options, but it's an interesting and potentially more efficient alternative.

This new system is still being tested and rolled out in stores across the country. The goal is to make shoppers feel like their trip is as efficient and easy as possible, while still taking necessary precautions. There are security arches installed in every store using the Scan & Go method to make sure customers are honest when scanning items on their phones. This is a members-only perk, as you'll need access to the Sam's Club app in order to scan items in-store. It's even more exclusive as Sam's is the first of the big box stores to roll out this method.