The Biggest Costco In The World Is Located In This State

Compared to other grocery stores, Costco offers a distinctly outsized experience. Products tower in the aisles, item package sizes can intimidate, and even the grocery carts are bigger (they also include a special holder for wine bottles). Such an impressive scope feels quintessential to the Costco shopping experience.

Indeed, the average location comes in at just under 150,000 square feet, well over the size of two football fields. However, with over 800 locations, there's unsurprisingly some deviation from that average surface area of real estate. Subsequently, you may wonder: Where is the biggest Costco in the world located? While it is in the U.S., the home state of the biggest store is neither Texas nor California, but rather an unexpected place: Utah.

This truly mega-sized Salt Lake City warehouse location comes in at an impressive 235,000 square feet. This Utah Costco uniquely involves elements of its Business Center, but nevertheless still operates under the Wholesale name. While there's still the beloved food court, a pharmacy, and a gas station, you can also find additional shopping elements like whole meats and large quantities of packaged snacks, making this truly a comprehensive Costco experience.