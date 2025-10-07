The 10 Best Trader Joe's Shopping Tips
For a grocery store chain, Trader Joe's has somewhat of a cult following. Whether you're new to the TJ's game or not, there are a few things to keep in mind while shopping there. That is, of course, if you want the excursion to go as smoothly as possible without missing out on any of the good stuff. From remembering the store is organized a bit differently to avoiding sections because you don't typically find things you enjoy there, and more, there are quite a few helpful tips that, when utilized, ensure you make the most of your visit to the legendary grocery store.
I'm a regular shopper at Trader Joe's, and I'd even say I border on fanatic-level adoration of the grocery store. As a brand, it doesn't offer membership loyalty points or perks, but I sure would be due for some if it did. Regardless, I'm always on the lookout for good buys and ways to make the process smoother. As a result, I have firsthand experience with all of the tips you find below. If you're ready to discover what my love for and frequent shopping at the store has taught me, stick with me, and you, too, can achieve pro Trader Joe's shopper status in no time.
Never pass up the frozen section
Ask any Trader Joe's fan and they'll tell you the frozen section is where it's at. With this in mind, deciding to pass it up would be a big mistake. Not only does it feature versions of all the foods we know and love from other grocery stores, but it's also stocked with an endless array of surprisingly unique options you won't find anywhere else. Thanks to the products all falling under the Trader Joe's brand name, they also come at spectacular prices. Take that, other grocery store chains.
From out-of-the-ordinary appetizers to pizzas galore to international foods — Indian and Mediterranean, to name a select few — to desserts and more, Trader Joe's frozen section is pretty amazing. Don't forget about the desserts, delicious frozen breakfast options, and endless budget-friendly meals, either. Take frozen pasta, for example. Trader Joe's sells dozens of yummy complete pasta meals, and you better believe you won't find them at other retailers. My favorite is the Cheese Filled Fiocchetti With Pink Sauce, but that only scratches the surface.
Plus, new stuff is popping up all the time, so don't just zoom in on the stuff you know. Always keep your eyes peeled for new creations the TJ's team came up with, and you never know what goodies you'll find.
Don't forget to look up when you're in the frozen section
Unlike other grocery stores, Trader Joe's uses low freezers that allows the brand to place non-frozen goods above them. If you are used to shopping at another mainstream grocery store, it's incredibly easy to simply hone in on what's in the freezers and completely overlook all of the goodies stocked above. No shade, either. Keeping your eyes trained on the freezers below when you're enamored by the frozen foods is almost unavoidable, but looking up is so worth it.
So, what are these goodies you're looking above for? Well, some of the best things, like cookies and other pantry-style desserts. Yum. Even if you don't have a sweet tooth, you'll also find various condiments above the freezers. They are often strategically placed, as well, so you'll find corresponding condiments to the frozen foods below. This isn't always the case, but you better believe the maple syrup is right above the frozen waffles and pancakes in my Trader Joe's. Perfect, but only if you look up while perusing the freezer section.
Trader Joe's rules the condiment game
Now that we have the many wonders of the frozen food section at Trader Joe's covered, the next tip for your future shopping trips is to keep in mind that the store also rules the condiment game. That's right, the brand truly excels when it comes to sauces of all kinds. From international sauces like harissa and Trader Joe's brand Sriracha (in two colors) to the usual suspects like ketchup and mustard, TJ's has it all, and the condiments are priced just right, too.
While the condiment selection at Trader Joe's spans several aisles and departments, some of my favorites include the company's delicious array of salad dressings and the massive line-up of salsas. Both styles of condiment can be found fresh in the produce section and again in a pantry aisle. Regardless of your preferences, there's no shortage of choices, either. Whether you like an adventurous dressing like goddess, of which TJ's sells two, or something more run-of-the-mill like ranch, expect your preferences to be satisfied. The same goes for salsas, as well. Red, green, mild, extra spicy, whatever, Trader Joe's crushes the salsa game.
For shorter lines, go to Trader Joe's on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings
Depending on where you live, it can feel like Trader Joe's is always jam-packed with customers. It's almost to the point that it can be tricky to maneuver around the store, and that's after you risk life and limb fighting to get a parking spot. Regardless, there's a simple solution: Don't do your Trader Joe's shopping during peak hours.
At a grocery store as busy as Trader Joe's, it may seem like it's always peak shopping time, but, luckily, there are a couple of periods when it tends to be less busy. As it turns out, your chances of a less chaotic shopping experience drastically increase when you do your shopping on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. I know some of you just got excited only to be let down by that answer. I get it. Grocery shopping mid-week, in the morning of all times, isn't an option for everyone. You know, work and all. However, if you can manage to squeeze a quick trip in during these times, it will serve you well. Trust me, as I have first-hand experience to back this up.
Call ahead and ask an employee to set aside items for you that quickly sell out
Sometimes, a new Trader Joe's item hits store shelves and it is an instant success, seemingly developing a cult following overnight. When this happens, it can be challenging to get your hands on the coveted item in question. Not to worry, though. Trader Joe's may not offer online shopping, but it does extend a handy workaround to savvy shoppers in the know. Interestingly enough, you can simply call up your local store and ask the friendly associate who answers the phone to set the item you seek aside for you. In fact, Trader Joe's encourages you to do so. Wow.
Obviously, the hard-to-find item you're looking for has to be in stock, but when it is, you can just give them your name and reserve it. Then, you simply pick it up within 24 hours and don't have to worry about it being in stock when you arrive. Don't get it twisted, though. This doesn't mean you can call up TJ's and have the store do a pick-up order for you, as that's not something the chain currently offers. But, the store will do you a favor, especially when it comes to rapidly selling goods. So, the next time you are having trouble getting a beloved food item from Trader Joe's, give TJ's a call first thing in the morning (when the shelves are freshly stocked), and you'll increase your chances of scoring it.
Stocking up on wine and liquor at Trader Joe's can save you some serious cash
If you are lucky enough to live close to a Trader Joe's that sells alcohol, the wine and liquor offerings are pretty darn impressive. I often drive to a Trader Joe's that is further away just so I can take advantage of the wonderful world of wine and liquor that Trader Joe's sells.
The alcohol department is one area of Trader Joe's where you can find products outside the company's branding. Yes, there are still lots of wines and liquors sold under the TJ's name, and just like the rest of the store's products, the branded alcohol boasts elevated quality for a low cost. Trader Joe's wines are particularly impressive, both cost and selection-wise. Still, that's not where the fun stops. The store sells a world of reputable wines from well-known vineyards at outstanding prices, and the same can be said for beer and liquor. Well, not about the vineyard, but you get the point. All this being said, do yourself a favor and stock up on all your favorite adult beverages the next time you're at Trader Joe's, not just food.
Hack Trader Joe's dips to make a mean pasta sauce
In addition to combining Trader Joe's products to create drool-worthy meals with ease, you can also repurpose a couple of the brand's dips. The result: delectable pasta sauces that couldn't be easier. Before you get weird about turning a dip into a pasta sauce, just wait until you hear what they are. This is one tip you won't forget.
For starters, everyone loves mac and cheese, and while Trader Joe's offers both boxed and frozen versions of the beloved comfort food, you can make a more homemade-tasting recipe using Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread and a box of pasta — that's it! As a spreadable dip, it has the right consistency to melt into pasta beautifully. Plus, it features cheddar cheese, salt, and butter, all things you find in mac and cheese. Simply add a couple of spoonfuls of the dip, maybe more, to freshly cooked pasta, stir, and enjoy.
The next dip that's begging to be turned into a savory pasta sauce is Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip. Just like the Cheese Spread, it has a malleable texture that takes to pasta like a champ. The flavors are on point, too. Unlike the Unexpected Cheese Spread, though, you'll want to mix it with a bit of starchy pasta water and turn it into a sauce before adding it to your pasta. Regardless, it sure is simpler than making a pasta sauce from scratch.
If you're ever unsure about a product, ask an employee to let you try it
Sometimes, you encounter a food in Trader Joe's that's just too unusual for you to imagine what it tastes like. Other times, you come across a piece of produce that you haven't seen before, or maybe even a cheese. When these circumstances arise, you don't have to throw caution to the wind and purchase, no questions asked. Or, simply opt out because you aren't feeling adventurous. Instead, you can ask a friendly store employee to let you sample it. Yup, they'll let you do that as well. Cool. You may have heard of this being a thing at other grocery stores, and it is also indeed a thing at Trader Joe's. Are you starting to see why people love the store so much yet?
Trader Joe's doesn't just allow samples; it encourages shoppers to try products before purchasing whenever they like or can. Don't just walk around eating everything you want, though; that would be bad. After all, it could lead to unnecessary contamination, potential trash, and, not to mention, the rumination that theft could be involved. Always ask an employee for help, and they'll be more than happy to acquiesce.
Don't stick to the basics when it comes to the cheese section
Avoid playing it safe in the cheese department. Sure, TJ's has all the everyday options you are used to, and you should get some. However, it also has fancy cheeses galore at budget-friendly prices. Everything from brie to Camembert to countless cheddar cheeses to burrata and beyond lines the cheese cooler shelves. If you love the ingredient as much as I do, it makes it a great place to explore the world of cheeses without dropping a ton of cash.
Another reason Trader Joe's is a great place for fancy cheese, other than the low prices, is that the brand sells chunks of the good stuff in all different shapes and sizes. Basically, you don't have to commit to a large piece if you are unsure about a particular option. Of course, if you think back to one of the previous tips, you could always get an employee to give you a taste, as well. Either way, Trader Joe's makes getting tasty, gourmet cheese super easy, affordable, and I'd even say fun. So, don't be afraid to branch out from your usual, and it just might pay off big time.
Make sure you tap into the expertise of the friendly Trader Joe's staff members
A lot's been said about the friendly staff at Trader Joe's and how they can help you out so far — sampling products and setting aside limited stock items for you in advance — but I can't stress enough what a valuable resource they are. If you have ever been to Trader Joe's, you know that many of the checkout staff are exceptionally friendly. They'll talk to you about what you are going to make and even praise you on your selections when they spot something in your cart that they love. And you know what? The rest of the staff is just as knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful.
Everyone working at Trader Joe's is more than willing to offer recommendations and help you with anything you might need while perusing the aisles. Chances are good that they have tried just about everything in the store, too, especially the new stuff, so ask them what they like and see what you can learn. That's how I found out about the pre-made pizza crusts that I now keep on hand at all times, and you never know when they'll turn you on to your new favorite Trader Joe's food.