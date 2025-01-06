The Savory Trader Joe's Dip That Makes Pasta Night Ridiculously Easy

When making pasta at home, there are a number of simple tricks to turn basic off-the-shelf ingredients into a delicious and inspired dish, from boosting the flavor of your tomato sauce with one extra step to upgrading your boxed mac and cheese with pantry staple ingredients. And for one of the simplest of all pasta meal hacks, the legendary Trader Joe's comes through with a surprisingly tasty two-ingredient meal. All you need is a package of pasta and a container of Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip.

This recipe works great with Trader Joe's spaghetti, but any shape or brand will do. Cook a 16-ounce package of pasta and set aside a half cup of pasta water before draining. Return the pasta to the pot and mix in a 10-ounce package of Caramelized Onion Dip along with the reserved pasta water. Cook on low heat until blended smooth. The result is a creamy, well-rounded sauce with a rich caramelized onion flavor that coats the pasta beautifully and tastes like it was simmered on the stove for hours.

For a little extra flavor, try adding fresh minced garlic, sauteed mushrooms, or red pepper flakes when blending the ingredients. Chopped parsley, grated parmesan, or Trader Joe's Gourmet Fried Onion Pieces make excellent garnishes. For a protein boost, sauteed chicken breast pairs wonderfully with the flavor profile. Once you try this super easy pasta hack, you'll want to grab Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip on every visit.