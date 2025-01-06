The Savory Trader Joe's Dip That Makes Pasta Night Ridiculously Easy
When making pasta at home, there are a number of simple tricks to turn basic off-the-shelf ingredients into a delicious and inspired dish, from boosting the flavor of your tomato sauce with one extra step to upgrading your boxed mac and cheese with pantry staple ingredients. And for one of the simplest of all pasta meal hacks, the legendary Trader Joe's comes through with a surprisingly tasty two-ingredient meal. All you need is a package of pasta and a container of Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip.
This recipe works great with Trader Joe's spaghetti, but any shape or brand will do. Cook a 16-ounce package of pasta and set aside a half cup of pasta water before draining. Return the pasta to the pot and mix in a 10-ounce package of Caramelized Onion Dip along with the reserved pasta water. Cook on low heat until blended smooth. The result is a creamy, well-rounded sauce with a rich caramelized onion flavor that coats the pasta beautifully and tastes like it was simmered on the stove for hours.
For a little extra flavor, try adding fresh minced garlic, sauteed mushrooms, or red pepper flakes when blending the ingredients. Chopped parsley, grated parmesan, or Trader Joe's Gourmet Fried Onion Pieces make excellent garnishes. For a protein boost, sauteed chicken breast pairs wonderfully with the flavor profile. Once you try this super easy pasta hack, you'll want to grab Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip on every visit.
More simple Trader Joe's pasta hacks
Trader Joe's Lobster Bisque is another packaged specialty that can be transformed into a creamy seafood pasta that tastes downright extravagant. The trick is using Trader Joe's frozen langostino tails instead of actual lobster. Langostinos are smaller than lobsters, but the taste is nearly identical, and they're considerably less expensive. Saute the langostino tails in garlic, mix them with the Lobster Bisque, and pour the mixture over your favorite pasta.
Trader Joe's also has everything you need for a hearty meat sauce. Start with sweet or spicy Italian sausage, chopped and cooked in a frying pan, then add it to TJ's Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce. Simmer it all together with some chopped spinach and basil for added depth of flavor. This pairs beautifully with spaghetti or bow-tie pasta. To save on cooking time, you can substitute Trader Joe's frozen Italian-Style Meatballs for the sausage.
While Trader Joe's Trader Giotto's Family Style Meat Lasagna came in an impressive second place in Food Republic's ranking of frozen lasagna brands, you can fine-tune it with a few additions. Sprinkle on some fennel seeds and chopped basil, then top it with grated low-moisture mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano before it goes into the oven. Placing the basil under the cheese ensures it won't burn, and the low-moisture mozzarella will cook to a firm, golden brown without becoming too runny.