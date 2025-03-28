Trader Joe's Frozen Pasta, Ranked Worst To Best
There's something about going to Trader Joe's that always makes me feel a bit like a kid in a candy store. I mean, have you seen all the wild and wonderful products that are on the shelves? There are always new creations around every corner, and many of them can't be found anywhere else. A perfect example of this is the frozen pasta section, where you'll find tons of unique, low-cost options. How do you know which ones are worth adding to your list of regular groceries and which ones you can feel good about skipping over? I'll tell you how: You keep reading.
I recently bought and taste-tested Trader Joe's frozen pasta products so I could accurately rank them from worst to best based on flavor and texture. Honestly, it's hard to argue with any of them since they are all under $5 a pop, but alas, I had to pick the faves. You'll find a deep dive on my methodology at the end, but for now, let's get to the saucy, chewy, delicious pasta ranking.
16. Trader Giotto's Mushroom Ravioli with Mushroom Truffle Sauce
Coming in last place is Trader Giotto's Mushroom Ravioli with Mushroom Truffle Sauce. Mushroom lovers might rejoice about this product's bold flavor, but for me, it was a bit too mushroom-heavy. I wanted more variation in flavor. Instead, it was all mushroom, all day, and there wasn't much else to it. Boring.
The truffle flavor infused into the sauce gave this product a slight edge, and the noodles had a nice texture. The sauce was also nice and creamy, and there was plenty of it. Lots of mushroom chunks were mixed in as well, giving it more of a meaty bite. Even so, the potent aroma that filled my apartment while it was heating up on the stove was overpowering, to say the least. It wasn't the typical truffle smell that's enough to make anyone drool either. Umami? More like ew-mami.
15. Trader Joe's Garlicky Pasta
I had high hopes for Trader Joe's Garlicky Pasta, but sadly, it didn't live up to my expectations. Described on the packaging as Italian pasta in a creamy, umami garlic sauce, I was anticipating a complex flavor that garlic-lovers like me would swoon for. Unfortunately, it just fell flat. The sauce was, in fact, very garlicky, as advertised, and it had a nice aroma. Still, it was a little plain, and that was surprising considering how potent garlic typically is.
The noodles were the best part about Trader Joe's Garlicky pasta. They were the perfect al dente texture, and there was a decent amount of them, too. Even so, the dish as a whole felt like an Americanized mash-up of Asian and Italian flavors, and it didn't do either well. Instead, it just fell into a weird gray area in the middle. Oh yeah, this frozen pasta also sneaks some fish sauce into the recipe, so vegetarians beware.
14. Trader Joe's Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Butter & Sage
The person who rang me up at Trader Joe's said I would love the Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Butter & Sage, but honestly, I wouldn't purchase it again. It's slightly better than the two lower ranking products, but it really let me down regarding texture.
Trader Joe's frozen gnocchi products (of which there are many – even more than you find on this list) come in two different styles of gnocchi. One is small and rigid, and the other is large and smooth. The Sweet Potato Gnocchi falls into the latter category, and it isn't doing the dish any favors. The extra large gnocchis lead to an overly soft pillow of pasta that lacks any semblance of bite. The flavor of the sweet potatoes was nice, and the sauce was yummy too, but it borders on being too sweet. Plus, the orangey color of the sweet potato gnocchi paired with the greyish hue of the sauce wasn't appetizing. Compared to the other fantastic frozen pastas, this dish was just meh.
13. Trader Joe's Spaghetti Carbonara
Trader Joe's Spaghetti Carbonara is a major step up from the three lower ranking picks, but it still didn't have what it takes to rank higher than 13th place. The major flaw of this product is that it doesn't have much pancetta. Since it's listed as one of the main ingredients on the bag, I wasn't impressed. My taste-testing friend and I decided we'd rather have the fettuccine Alfredo instead (which ranked much higher) and add whatever protein we like.
The spaghetti carbonara noodles were perfectly al dente. Somehow, Trader Joe's really nails this for the most part across its frozen pasta line. The sauce, made with grana padano and pecorino romano cheeses, was also super rich and creamy. Unlike some carbonaras, the sauce wasn't overly eggy either. Flavor-wise, it was a hit, but it simply didn't live up to the 12 upcoming picks. Sorry, not sorry, Trader Joe's. Add some more pancetta and maybe we'll talk.
12. Trader Joe's Cacio E Pepe Gnocchi
I'll be the first to tell you that I love a tasty, peppery cacio e pepe sauce, but Trader Joe's Cacio E Pepe Gnocchi was nothing short of a letdown. Why? Well, it wasn't because of the sauce. It was those pesky extra large gnocchis again (like the ones you get with the Sweet Potato with Butter & Sage). Instead of being soft and firm, they were almost doughy. Once cooked, they were too soft for anyone who prefers an al dente noodle, that's for sure.
The cacio e pepe sauce, on the other hand, was excellent. It was super rich, creamy, and flavorful. I instantly picked up on all of the cheese and black pepper within, and it coated the pasta wonderfully as well. Unfortunately, pairing it with the oversized gnocchis was a mistake though. If Trader Joe's swapped them out for the smaller ridged gnocchis you find in several of its other frozen pastas, the cacio e pepe would be a banger. Sadly, it just isn't so.
11. Trader Joe's Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi
Trader Joe's Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi is a fun and unique idea, and that earned it some points in this ranking. Instead of being drenched in sauce, the gnocchi has little saucy centers filled with tomato and mozzarella. The flavors and texture were spot on, but there wasn't nearly enough filling for a saucy girl like me. Smother it with a sauce of your own, though, and it's a winner.
The instructions on the package say you can heat this dish with butter or water. I used butter, and it definitely paid off with a boost of flavor. Still, since there wasn't anything other than butter to coat the exterior of the gnocchis, in my opinion, it wasn't a complete dish. The texture of the pasta was spot-on though. In the end, the outside-in style is a good novelty idea for every once and awhile, but it doesn't have the staying power to be included in my regular rotation.
10. Trader Giotto's Gnocchi al Gorgonzola
This is where my ranking takes a serious turn for the better. From here on out, the complaints are minimal, and I wouldn't hesitate to buy any of the upcoming products again, Trader Giotto's Gnocchi al Gorgonzola included. For starters, the gnocchis used in this product are sized just right to provide you with the ideal texture. They are perfectly soft and chewy, like little pillows with lots of bite.
Trader Joe's slays the gorgonzola cream sauce in this product as well. It's hard to get a creamy pasta sauce with gorgonzola right — too much gorgonzola, and it becomes overbearing; not enough, and it lacks the bite that makes this sauce a showstopper. The flavor in this one is just right though. It has a nice tang from the gorgonzola and lots of rich cream flavor too, kind of like an Alfredo but more complex. For a frozen product, I'm impressed, but who am I kidding? Trader Joe's rules the frozen world.
9. Trader Giotto's Linguine with Pesto & Tomatoes
Trader Giotto's Linguine with Pesto & Tomatoes is an undeniable hit. It's simple yet effective, and it packs a flavorful punch. Plus, while there are several frozen pastas that feature a cream or tomato sauce, this is the only one with pesto. As a result, it infuses Trader Joe's collection of frozen pastas with a nice bit of variety.
When this dish hit the pan and started to warm up, a delicious pesto aroma started wafting through the air. Upon first taste, I found it to be savory and flavorful overall. However, the sauce didn't have a fresh pesto flavor. What do you expect from a frozen product though? The noodles were also deliciously springy, so the overall mouthfeel was delectable. The main drawback to this dish is that there weren't many tomatoes included. They broke down easily while cooking, too. For the chef's kiss, I recommend adding some Parmesan cheese on top.
8. Trader Joe's Ricotta & Spinach filled Ravioli with Tomato Basil Sauce
Trader Joe's Ricotta & Spinach filled Ravioli with Tomato Basil Sauce is more than deserving of a firm middle-place ranking. It's probably worthy of a better spot, honestly. There are just too many amazing frozen pasta products to compare. Anyway, this dish does everything right, especially if you like chunky tomato sauce.
As noted, the tomato basil sauce in this dish is chunky, but it's also deliciously sweet and bright — two things that pair wonderfully with the earthiness of the spinach ravioli. There's plenty of basil and a good amount of garlic (something I really enjoy), as well. As for the ravioli, they are stuffed with a good amount of filling. You can taste the spinach, but there's not so much that it takes over the sweet ricotta cheese. The noodles are cooked perfectly too. Nicely done, Trader Joe's!
7. Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
Early on in my taste-testing adventure, I thought Trader Joe's Gnocchi alla Sorrentina would be in the top three. That's how good it is. However, as I continued trying frozen pastas, I realized there were just too many other stellar options. Basically, don't let the seventh-place ranking fool you on this one. It is delicious.
Compared to the tomato basil sauce paired with the spinach ravioli (eighth place), the Gnocchi alla Sorrentina's sauce has a much deeper and richer flavor profile. There was a touch of sweetness to it and a good amount of mozzarella cheese as well, but the overall savory taste set it apart. It almost tastes homemade — yum. In addition, this dish features the smaller, ridged gnocchis that I not only prefer but really couldn't be better (unless they were fresh, of course). The gnocchis have a chewy and soft texture. Pair them with the ample amount of sauce included, and you have a dish to remember.
6. Trader Joe's Spicy Farfalle Pasta with Italian Chicken Sausage
If you like a little kick to your sauce and a well-rounded frozen pasta that comes with meat already included, Trader Joe's Spicy Farfalle Pasta with Italian Chicken Sausage is sure to win you over. My taste-testing accomplice thought this dish should be in the top five, but I knocked it down to sixth strictly based on the outstanding flavors found in the higher-ranking dishes.
The Spicy Farfalle Pasta with Italian Chicken Sausage is, in fact, quite spicy. It was spicier than anticipated, but in a good way. It has a rustic texture too, which goes nicely with the other elements. The pasta was also perfectly al dente, so it retained its structure nicely. There's a good amount of Italian chicken sausage in the mix as well. Even so, the meat is probably the low point of the dish. According to my friend, it's not bad, but the quality seems to be lacking.
5. Trader Joe's Rigatoni alla Contadina
Upon first taste, I knew Trader Joe's Rigatoni alla Contadina was going to go far in this ranking. Not only is it abundantly flavorful, but it includes a good amount of veggies, comes with ample amounts of sauce, and the noodles are on point. It's a well-rounded meal in a frozen bag, and I don't have a single complaint.
The thick rigatoni noodles found in this dish have all the bite you could want. They also pick up sauce super well, so you get tons of flavor in each morsel. The rich and creamy sauce also goes exceptionally well with the asparagus, broccoli, and green peas mixed in. I will say that there weren't any broccoli florets to be found, but I could taste the ingredient nonetheless. A couple pieces of asparagus were overly tough too, but I didn't care. All combined, this dish has an eye-catching appeal and aroma for days. I can overlook a bad piece of asparagus and minimal broccoli, no problem.
4. Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese
Made with cheddar, Swiss, havarti, and gouda cheeses, Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese is a surefire success. It emulates all the traits of a solid deli-style mac and cheese but also has a homemade edge, thanks to all of the real cheese used. In fact, you can see it over the top before stirring it altogether, so you get a delicious stringy cheese-pull too. The sauce is super creamy and rich with a yummy salty aftertaste that I couldn't get enough of. I mean, the box says it has two servings inside, but one taste and I knew that was highly unlikely.
Alongside the amazingly creamy, cheesy sauce, you get a good amount of macaroni noodles. As you can probably guess based on the high ranking alone, the noodles were perfectly cooked. Overall, I was seriously impressed. If you haven't tried it yet, go get some. If you like it as much as me, Trader Joe's also makes french onion, hatch chile, reduced-fat, and gluten-free versions, so you don't have to stick with the basic rendition.
3. Trader Giotto's Fettuccine Alfredo
I'll admit, I'm a sucker for fettuccine Alfredo in general. It's kind of like a sophisticated version of mac and cheese. Regardless, Trader Joe's frozen Fettuccine Alfredo is a force to be reckoned with by any standards. It is packed with all the classic flavor you could want, and the textures are just right, sauce and noodles included.
Fettuccine Alfredo may seem like somewhat of a simple dish, but its beauty lies in its simplicity. Trader Joe's knows this and lets the creamy, flavorful sauce do the talking. When done right, like this, there's no need for fancy extras. However, if you want to bulk it up with protein or veggies, it'll take to them like a pro too. As a whole, this dish punches well above its weight. I haven't been to Olive Garden in years, but from what I can remember, it certainly blows it out of the water. You really can't do better for the low price when it comes to pre-made fettuccine Alfredo. I highly recommend it.
2. Trader Giotto's Penne Arrabbiata
My second-place award for the best Trader Joe's frozen pasta goes to the brand's Penne Arrabbiata. It looks simple at first glance, but thanks to the exceptional arrabbiata sauce, the flavors continue to grow and expand while you enjoy it. I love spicy red sauce, so arrabbiata is right up my alley. This one is mild to medium on the heat scale, so I could have handled more, but someone with an ultra-sensitive palate might find it a bit too spicy. Even so, the heat doesn't take over by any means. Instead, I tasted lots of rich homemade flavor and a hint of acidity. Delish.
Like most Trader Joe's frozen pastas, the noodles found in this dish were cooked just right. Not too soft or chewy, but right on the al dente money. In addition, the Penne Arrabbiata doesn't need anything extra. It's somewhat of a blank canvas, so you could easily add veggies or protein and turn it into a meal for two or three people.
1. Trader Joe's Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce
The award for the number one Trader Joe's frozen pasta goes too (drumroll, please)... the Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce! Not only is it undeniably delicious, but it takes the cake regarding uniqueness. After all, many of you may not even know what fiocchetti is. I, for one, haven't had it more than a few times ever. So, what is it? Well, it's a stuffed pasta that is shaped like a little coin purse. The structure allows it to hold tons of filling, and the pasta itself is thin and delicious.
Trader Joe's fills its fiocchetti with ricotta, taleggio, and mozzarella cheese and pairs it with a rich, creamy tomato sauce. The combination of all the flavors and textures is to die for. I knew when I got a taste that there could be no other number one. The vodka sauce features tons of garlic and enough tomato and cream to give it a complexity anyone can love. Some serious bonus points are more than deserved for venturing into the unknown with this frozen pasta. Trader Joe's took a risk (something it does frequently), and it really paid off this time.
Methodology
Ranking the above Trader Joe's frozen pastas was no easy feat. After all, I quickly learned that most of them are bangers. Plus, they all cost between $2.99 and $4.49, so the price was a non-factor. Initially, I thought I would consider the sauce-to-pasta ratio in my ranking criteria, but there wasn't a dry noodle in sight. Still, I managed to sort my ranking based on the flavor of the sauce, the texture of the noodles, and the overall appeal.
In the end, sauces and pastas with a more complex or homemade taste came out on top. Honestly though, anything in the top 11 is a crowd-pleaser. Stick to them, and you'll be glad you did.