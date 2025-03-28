Trader Joe's Frozen Pasta, Ranked Worst To Best

There's something about going to Trader Joe's that always makes me feel a bit like a kid in a candy store. I mean, have you seen all the wild and wonderful products that are on the shelves? There are always new creations around every corner, and many of them can't be found anywhere else. A perfect example of this is the frozen pasta section, where you'll find tons of unique, low-cost options. How do you know which ones are worth adding to your list of regular groceries and which ones you can feel good about skipping over? I'll tell you how: You keep reading.

I recently bought and taste-tested Trader Joe's frozen pasta products so I could accurately rank them from worst to best based on flavor and texture. Honestly, it's hard to argue with any of them since they are all under $5 a pop, but alas, I had to pick the faves. You'll find a deep dive on my methodology at the end, but for now, let's get to the saucy, chewy, delicious pasta ranking.