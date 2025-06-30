Every Trader Joe's Salsa, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's is a magical wonderland of unique foods, and you know what? No matter what your fancy is, it has what it takes to make you swear off Whole Foods Market for life. Seriously, where is Joe? I need to know him. A prime example of why I, and so many others, have fallen in love with Trader Joe's is its array of unique and classic salsas. I mean, watch out. You can find them in both the fresh produce section and on a shelf, most likely by the tortilla chips, but no matter which one you choose, you're pretty much guaranteed to be in for a treat. So, if you count yourself in the cult following that's amassed behind the Trader Joe's brand and love salsa just as much, you're in luck.

Trader Joe's fanatics rejoice! I bought and sampled every salsa the store sells, fresh and shelf-stable, and ranked them from worst to best. As it turns out, all but one (no spoilers) are undeniably tasty. Even so, some are much tastier than others, so while it's hard to go wrong in the Trader Joe's salsa section of the store, some products will make you say okay, and others will make you a die-hard fan for life. I'll explain my methodology for ranking more at the end, after all, you need to know what makes some salsa better than others, right? Regardless, now it's time to dive into the spicy, lip-smackingly delicious results.