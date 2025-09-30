Why Trader Joe's Doesn't Offer Membership Or Loyalty Perks

Shoppers join grocery store membership or loyalty programs to get discounts and other perks like free items and an early chance to buy sale products. For instance, you get perks at Whole Foods with an Amazon Prime membership, because the two companies are linked by ownership. Stores offer these programs with features like membership cards for discounts, redeemable points, and online coupons to entice people to keep shopping with them. But Trader Joe's doesn't use any of these, relying instead on other ways to inspire customer loyalty.

A central reason Trader Joe's doesn't have a membership or loyalty program is its belief that all customers should get the same prices. The store's focus is on providing quality products at low costs, making its inventory available for everyone without extra discounts for select shoppers. It's the same reason TJ's never offers discounts on its food — because its lowest prices are already on the shelves.

Not having to deal with cards, points, and other systems for tracking discounts or creating targeted offers also reduces costs. That, in turn, helps Trader Joe's keep prices low. It also means the chain isn't collecting data on shoppers and their purchases, which some see as a privacy advantage.