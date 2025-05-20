Trader Joe's Salad Dressings, Ranked From Worst To Best
There's no denying Trader Joe's is a one-of-a-kind grocery store. It's chock-full of unique proprietary products that you won't find anywhere else, and most of them are beyond decent, too. Sure, some of Trader Joe's products miss the mark, but I give it full marks for creativity, and you can't blame it for trying.
One section of the store, in particular, where Trader Joe's excels is salad dressing. However, with (currently) 13 flavors in all, some of which are familiar favorites and others that are quite unique, it can be difficult to choose without trying them all. I mean, are the creamy vegan dressings made with tofu or cauliflower worth a shot, or should omnivores steer clear? And what about the ranch? There are two of them — which one is better?
I bought all of Trader Joe's salad dressings, and let me tell you: Most of them are pretty tasty. That isn't very useful, though, so I went ahead and ranked them all from worst to best based on recipe accuracy, flavor, texture, versatility, and more (additional details on methodology can be found at the end). If you want to know which salad dressings would also make a good dip or marinade, or simply want to know which one tastes the best, I've got you covered.
13. Organic Ranch Dressing
I know I said most of Trader Joe's salad dressings are tasty, but the reason I didn't say "all" is because of the Organic Ranch. It's funny, too, because I like ranch dressing as much as the next girl, probably more, but this one really missed the mark. The person who checked me out warned me that it wasn't well-liked, and I thought to myself, it can't be that bad, it's ranch — I was wrong.
The most redeeming quality about Trader Joe's Organic Ranch Dressing in its texture. It is pleasingly thick, so it coats lettuce well and would be nice as a dip. Regrettably, the flavor is overwhelmingly bland, though. I detected a little bit of lemon and black pepper, but it was overly tangy. I also picked up on a metallic taste that, needless to say, was far from ideal. Is it the worst ranch dressing I've ever tried? No, but I won't be purchasing it again. Next!
12. Romano Caesar Dressing
Unlike a classic Caesar dressing recipe that contains anchovies, Trader Joe's Romano Caesar Dressing is vegetarian. As a vegetarian myself (don't judge me), I was fairly excited to try it. After all, I normally get left out of the Caesar salad fun. As you can see by its second-to-last place ranking, though, it didn't live up to my expectations. For starters, it didn't actually taste like Caesar dressing. Instead, it tasted more like a mustard-y Italian.
As for the actual flavor of Trader Joe's Romano Caesar Dressing, it's not bad at all. The Romano cheese is a nice addition. However, mustard was the predominant flavor, and it didn't sit right with me. Honestly, I'm not the biggest fan of mustard anyway, but Caesar dressing should be light, creamy, lemony, peppery, and mustard-y, not whatever this was. If you the fact that it's supposed to be a Caesar dressing, it's alright. It's just not my jam, and Trader Joe's makes so many better dressings, including another Caesar, which, spoiler alert, is ranked much higher.
11. Hot Honey Mustard Dressing
Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing is one ranking where some of you might disagree with me. There's nothing wrong with it, per se, it just doesn't align with my personal preferences. Even so, I gave it a try and it does present as advertised. I could easily detect all three flavors: heat, honey, and mustard. The heat builds on the back end and I got plenty of tangy flavor, too.
I worked in restaurants and bars for 20 years, and in my experience, honey mustard isn't a top salad dressing choice for most people. So, even though this one is decent, it probably doesn't have the mass appeal of some of the upcoming picks. However, It would probably make a good dip.
As you can see, the Hot Honey Mustard Dressing had plenty of redeeming qualities. It's just not for me and since most of Trader Joe's dressings are quite tasty, something had to rank low. I guess the Hot Honey Mustard drew the short straw this time.
10. Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing
Just barely breaching the top 10, Trader Joe's Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing is pretty straightforward minus one detail: Its creaminess is derived from cauliflower. It is a fantastic option for vegans looking for a taste of something similar to ranch, but I have a few bones to pick with it. My first complaint is that the texture is fairly grainy, likely due to the cauliflower. Although, it is surprisingly creamy for a vegan product.
Another thing I disliked about this dressing is that it is pretty one-dimensional. I got lots of fresh dill flavor, which was nice, but it didn't have much else going for it. It would be yummy on a sandwich or as a dip, but I need a bit more complexity from my salad dressings. Even so, I could see people really loving this dressing, especially vegans and lactose-intolerant people. Still, I'd much prefer a classic ranch dressing like the one coming up — I would, however, choose the Vegan Creamy Dill over the Trader Joe's Organic Ranch, which came in last place.
9. Thai Style Peanut Dressing
From here on out, these are salad dressings that I would happily buy again. In fact, I'd even go so far as to say they are all excellent — they're worthy of using as more than a salad dressing, too. The first dressing to earn such a high recommendation is Trader Joe's Thai Style Peanut Dressing. If you like layers of flavor (who doesn't?), it won't disappoint.
The most prominent flavor in Trader Joe's Thai Style Peanut Dressing is peanut, duh. However, the recipe features a depth of flavor that I wasn't expecting. It had a lovely balance of agave, sesame, and soy sauce that anyone could love. It also featured quite a bit of ginger, and it complemented the earthiness of the other ingredients perfectly. Yum.
For salads, Trader Joe's Thai Style Peanut Dressing may not be very versatile, that's why it only got a ninth place ranking. Still, the possibilities are limitless when you consider other applications. It would make a mean lettuce wrap or stir-fry sauce, and I would even put it on Asian noodles. Using it as a straight-up dip on a crudité platter or a marinade isn't off the table, either.
8. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch Dressing is a perishable item, so you won't find it on a shelf tucked away with other pantry items. You can track down a bottle in the produce section, right next to other salad ingredients. As a fresh product, my expectations for flavor were significantly higher, but Trader Joe's did not disappoint. The balance of tangy buttermilk, dill, and chives was very nice, and no one would say it isn't ranch dressing. The overall flavor was fresh, too.
I think everyone out there who loves ranch dressing has a brand that is their favorite. I'm no exception, and Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch Dressing is pretty far off from my personal gold standard. I prefer a thicker ranch that clings, not a drippy ranch. If a thinner dressing is more your style, by all means, grab a bottle of the Buttermilk Ranch. The flavor is there, it's just not my personal ideal, so it only got eighth place. It is, however, infinitely better than Trader Joe's Organic Ranch, and I would choose it 10 times out of 10 when faced with only these two options.
7. Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing
Sesame and I get along really well, so I had an inkling I was going to like Trader Joe's Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing before I tasted it. Thankfully, I was right. It may even be my new favorite brand for this style of dressing. It nails the potent sesame flavor that sets this type of dressing apart. Plus, you can really taste that the sesame was toasted, something that can't be said for other brands. The perfectly executed flavor of toasted sesame is also backed up by a mix of sweet and salty elements that tie the entire recipe together. Delish.
Similar to Thai Style Peanut Dressing, I don't see Trader Joe's Organic Toasted Sesame as the most versatile dressing for salads, hence its seventh place ranking. Still, it's a yummy sauce by any standards, and I can't wait to put it on a cucumber salad with chili crunch. It would also make a wonderful dip, marinade, or sandwich condiment. Once you expand past salads, it has a lot of potential, so don't sell it short.
6. Vegan Caesar Dressing
Next up is Trader Joe's Vegan Caesar Dressing. It blows the Romano Caesar Dressing (way back in 12th place) out of the water. It may be vegan, but it's super creamy and tastes overwhelmingly fresh. Honestly, I was shocked because you'll never guess where it gets its creaminess — tofu. Wild, right? And you wouldn't know it unless you read it on the label. Don't get it twisted, either. I'm not one of those vegetarians who always tries to convince people that tofu is tasty. Far from it.
Trader Joe's Vegan Caesar Dressing has all the hallmarks of a classic Caesar, minus the animal by-products, of course. It's zesty, lemon-y, and has a nice hint of mustard and capers without going overboard. As we know, it's also creamy. So, yeah. There's no doubt it's Caesar dressing. To top it all off, it's pleasantly thick, so it clings to lettuce like a pro. You don't typically find people using Caesar dressing as a dip, but it'd work for that, too. All-around, it's a top-notch Caesar. Vegan or not, I highly recommend snagging a bottle so you can give it a try.
5. Green Goddess Dressing
Super fresh and unlike any other dressing on this list, Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing is nothing short of spectacular. Made with avocado, lemon, garlic, basil, and more, its fresh flavor is unparalleled. One bite and you know this stuff is good for you because it tastes healthy. Not in a bad way, though. The lemon gives it a bright citrus flavor, and the basil rounds out the taste with a bit of sweetness. Nicely done, Trader Joe's.
The Green Goddess Dressing is also nice and thick, no drippy sauce here. As a result, it would make a lovely dip for veggies. It would also taste phenomenal on a sandwich. Plus, thanks to it basically being a blended salad in a bottle, it'll match just about any one you mix up. Lastly, this dressing made it all the way to the top five in my ranking because it has a nice light feel that won't weigh you down. It may not be as creamy as some of the Green Goddess dressing I've had at restaurants, but that's okay. It's for sure one of the best store-bought options I've ever tried.
4. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Balsamic vinaigrette is beloved by many, not just Italians. It's a classic dressing with lots of bite, tang, and sweetness, and when it's done right, it'll complement any vegetable or meat you can think of. Plus, not only is it a fantastic salad dressing, but it can be used for a world of applications, like marinades, dips, and more. With this in mind, I had pretty high expectations for Trader Joe's version of the recipe. Thankfully, though, it's executed perfectly.
Trader Joe's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing doesn't go out on a limb or try to reinvent the wheel, but it nails the traditional flavor we all know and love. Actually, it tastes exactly like you think it should, and that's a major win for me. With each taste, I reveled in the complex flavor that progressed from zesty to sweet to rich and back again. It isn't overly thick and sticky, like some balsamics, so thoroughly mixing it into a small salad was basically effortless. At just $2.79 a bottle, you really can't go wrong with Trader Joe's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. It's dependable and oh so tasty, so it easily earned a spot in my top four. Add it to your rotation of salad dressings and you won't regret it.
3. Organic Italian Dressing with Romano Cheese
After all the tasty salad dressings we've discussed so far, it's hard to see how it could get any better, but the top three are real stunners. The winner of my number three slot is a classic: Trader Joe's Organic Italian Dressing with Romano Cheese. Similar to the Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, it has a delicious blend of savory flavors and tanginess. However, as a more traditional vinaigrette, it isn't as sweet or overpowering as one that uses balsamic. Oh yeah, the Italian Dressing also gets a helping hand from cheese, and, oh man, does it take it far.
Tangy and bright, Trader Joe's Organic Italian Dressing with Romano Cheese is truly top-tier. I'd even say it's restaurant-worthy. It manages to achieve an impressive depth of flavor while still feeling and tasting light. The Romano cheese is just icing on the cake, although in this case, it's salty, not sweet. It isn't super thick, so it may not be the best dip around, but it'd do just fine. This bad boy would also make a mean marinade, sandwich condiment, or secret flavor booster for garlic bread. You better believe I'm going to keep a jar of it on hand from now on. I recommend you do the same.
2. Goddess Dressing
Ah, goddess dressing. It's an old-school favorite for me, so I may be a bit partial. Even so, one taste of Trader Joe's recipe and I think it could turn anyone into a true believer — in the goddess, of course. There's something about its unique, layered flavor that just makes me want to sing its praises. Plus, it's not as commonplace as the classics, like Italian, balsamic, and ranch. It's different, but still wildly versatile, and I'm here for it.
If you aren't familiar with Trader Joe's Goddess Dressing, not to be confused with the Green Goddess, it gets most of its flavor from tahini, aka ground sesame seeds. While this is earthy and delicious enough as is, goddess dressing also achieves a deeper, richer flavor than your typical sesame dressing thanks to an abundance of lemon and garlic, and a touch of soy sauce. Overall, it's earthy, bright, and, dare I say, heavenly? Oh yeah, the fun doesn't stop with salads, either. This dressing makes a drool-worthy sandwich condiment — it's actually my go-to instead of something like mayo. It is also perfect as a dip or kebab sauce. I make mine with tempeh, but it complements meat as well.
This dressing is so delicious that I truly don't care how much it costs — I'd pay, but just in case you need another reason to give it a try, it only costs $2.49 a bottle. Nice. Get some while the gettin' is good.
1. Cilantro Dressing
For me, the overall winner of the bunch could only be Trader Joe's Cilantro Dressing. It's fresh, fun, unbelievably versatile, and best of all, overflowing with flavor. This may be somewhat of an unexpected pick, because it's pretty unusual, but that makes it exciting.
Trader Joe's Cilantro dressing is packed full of fresh cilantro flavor, so no surprises there. Even so, the dependence on cilantro is unique in the best way. The flavor is also balanced with a bright tanginess and lots of creamy goodness. I can't think of a single bad thing to say about it. While I was tasting, I was already dreaming up all the ways I plan to use it. For starters, it would make a delicious dip for veggies, chips, or fries as-is. It's obviously a shoo-in for things like a grilled Mexican street corn salad, as well, but really, any salad would be better with this yummy dressing. I could also see myself using it on tacos, burritos, elote, and so many other Hispanic dishes. Don't even get me started on sandwiches or marinades. What can't it do? If you are one of those people that thinks cilantro tastes like soap or rusty nails it's definitely not for you, but for everyone else, it's a freaking phenomenal pick.
Methodology
I'm one of those people who likes salads, but doesn't eat nearly enough of them. We all know that a good dressing goes a long way when trying to up the appeal, though, so I was stoked to sample all of Trader Joe's salad dressings. I had tried several of them before, but I was dying to know how they'd fare in a head-to-head competition.
After tasting little spoonfuls of each salad dressing, I also sampled them all with a bit of chopped lettuce and cucumber. Then, I ranked them based on accuracy (does the Caesar dressing taste like Caesar?), depth and complexity of flavor, versatility, and texture. Is it just good for salad, or can it be used as a dressing or dip as well? Since they are all priced low, between $2.49 and $3.99, I left the cost out of it.
Full disclosure: I'm not the biggest fan of mustard, and that is reflected in my ranking. However, I made sure to point that out when it happened, so you may see more potential in dressings like the Romano Caesar or Hot Honey Mustard than me. For the most part, though, I aimed to be as objective as possible. I recommend sticking to the top nine dressings, but even if you don't, at least you won't be in for any surprises.