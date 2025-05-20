Trader Joe's Salad Dressings, Ranked From Worst To Best

There's no denying Trader Joe's is a one-of-a-kind grocery store. It's chock-full of unique proprietary products that you won't find anywhere else, and most of them are beyond decent, too. Sure, some of Trader Joe's products miss the mark, but I give it full marks for creativity, and you can't blame it for trying.

One section of the store, in particular, where Trader Joe's excels is salad dressing. However, with (currently) 13 flavors in all, some of which are familiar favorites and others that are quite unique, it can be difficult to choose without trying them all. I mean, are the creamy vegan dressings made with tofu or cauliflower worth a shot, or should omnivores steer clear? And what about the ranch? There are two of them — which one is better?

I bought all of Trader Joe's salad dressings, and let me tell you: Most of them are pretty tasty. That isn't very useful, though, so I went ahead and ranked them all from worst to best based on recipe accuracy, flavor, texture, versatility, and more (additional details on methodology can be found at the end). If you want to know which salad dressings would also make a good dip or marinade, or simply want to know which one tastes the best, I've got you covered.