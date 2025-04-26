Ezekiel Vs Dave's Killer: Which Store-Bought Bread Is The Tastier Option?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone knows sliced bread is a true delight. After all, there wouldn't be a saying about how something is "the greatest thing since sliced bread" if it weren't. Regardless, there are a nearly endless number of store-bought options — but two brands in particular stand out in a unique way: Ezekiel and Dave's Killer Bread. Not only are they some of the priciest sliced breads on grocery store shelves, but they also boast elevated quality and a pledge to organic, premium ingredients. Since these two brands have so much in common, it's hard to know which one to buy or which is tastiest without putting in some serious effort and dropping a considerable amount of cash. Don't worry, though. I did the dirty work so you don't have to.
In order to determine which brand makes the tastier product, Ezekiel or Dave's Killer, I bought four loaves of bread from each brand and gave them all a try. Before this, it had been a long time since I tried any Ezekiel bread, so I wasn't sure what the taste-testing results would reveal. I can tell you one thing though: I wasn't expecting a landslide winner, and that's definitely what happened. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, let's dive right in and find out which brand ultimately took home the gold.
Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Flourless 7 Sprouted Grains Bread
First things first, Ezekiel bread technically comes from a brand called Food For Life, but everyone calls it Ezekiel because of the bold branding on the bag. Now that we have that sorted, let's find out how Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Flourless 7 Sprouted Grains Bread fared in my taste test. Spoiler alert: It didn't do well.
At first glance, I thought Ezekiel 7 Sprouted Grains Bread had a nice presence of oats on the crust. Sadly, though, once I took a bite, I couldn't really find anything nice to say about it. Honestly, it tasted like the bread my mom used to get at the natural food store back before there were any good options and long before there was a Whole Foods. It's flourless and flavorless.
The texture of Ezekiel 7 Sprouted Grains Bread was all wrong too. It was a far cry from the fluffy bread we all know and love. In fact, it was super grainy and tasted like it had been frozen and thawed — because it has! In case you didn't already know, all Ezekiel breads come frozen. Many store-bought breads last longer because they contain chemicals that help preserve them, but not Ezekiel. So, into the freezer it goes. No matter how that makes you feel, I can tell you that it doesn't do the flavor or texture and favors.
Dave's Killer Organic 21 Whole Grains and Seeds Bread
If you've never tried any of Dave's Killer Bread, you're in for a treat — especially when it comes to the brand's Organic 21 Whole Grains and Seeds Bread. It's got everything you could want from a top-quality whole grain bread, and it'd make a mean sandwich, toast, or anything really.
Based on sight alone, I could already tell Dave's Killer 21 Whole Grains and Seeds Bread was going to be tasty, and my eyes did not deceive me. There was an abundance of seeds and grains visible in the crust and throughout the bread, and when I got a bite, they gave me lots of toasty flavor. Yum! I also detected a touch of sweetness, which balanced the flavor in the most delicious way. I could even see the pickiest kid asking you to leave the crust on this bread — that's how tasty it is.
Dave's Killer Bread nails the texture of this bread as well. It's super soft and chewy, and once toasted stays light and airy in the middle. In all fairness, I'm not really sure what more you could want from this bread. Out of all the breads I tried, it's tied for first. Nicely done, Dave.
Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Flourless Sprouted Grain Sesame Bread
Out of all the Ezekiel breads I tried, the Organic Flourless Sprouted Grain Sesame was hands-down the best. Don't get too excited though, it was still pretty far off from what I would consider to be a tasty bread. Is it better than the other Ezekiel flavors I sampled? Absolutely. Is it tastier than Dave's Killer Good Seed Bread (which just so happens to be the most similar flavor)? Certainly not.
The best part about Ezekiel Sesame Bread is right in the name. It's sesame, of course. There was quite a bit of it embedded in the crust, and its flavor shone through in the bread, albeit mildly. However, as a whole, the taste was not great. Actually, it was far from it. It was fairly bland and, well, to put it plainly, it was boring. Compared to some of the other Ezekiel breads I tried, the texture was slightly better. It had an airy quality that some of the other flavors lacked — I'm looking at you, 7 Sprouted Grains and Low-Sodium. Even so, I was not a fan.
Dave's Killer Organic Good Seed Bread
If you like your bread a touch on the sweeter side, Dave's Killer Good Seed Bread is the ultimate pick. Don't get me wrong, the sweetness doesn't take over, and it's still not nearly as sweet as a cinnamon raisin bread. Still, the underlying sweetness adds a nice complexity and depth of flavor that doesn't go unnoticed. Oh, yeah, the taste comes from a mix of organic cane sugar and molasses, so it's not the typical sugary flavor either. Needless to say, I really enjoyed it.
As the name suggests, Dave's Killer Good Seed Bread is chock-full of yummy seeds, which not only add flavor but enhance texture too. Overall, the bread is fluffy and soft, as it should be. However, the addition of seeds gives you some variance and bite. Compared to the brand's 21 Grains flavor, the seeds stick to the crust much better too. All-around it is a winning choice, and I have no problem telling you that it is tied for first in my heart. The only reason I didn't flat-out declare it my number one is that I think the added sweetness could detract from some applications. Not many though, and I'll definitely be adding it to my bread-buying rotation. Delish.
Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Flourless Sprouted Grain Low-Sodium Bread
If you are trying to reduce your sodium intake, Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Flourless Sprouted Grain Low-Sodium Bread may seem like a good idea. However, I beg to differ. I'll admit, it does contain less sodium than other Ezekiel and Dave's Killer Breads, zero to be precise, but it's not tasty by any means. I know I've already told you about how bland and flavorless some of the brand's other breads are, but this one really takes the cake. Upon first bite, I thought to myself, yeah, that's wheat bread. It's just blah though. It tastes healthy, and not in a good way — know what I mean?
As far as texture is concerned, Ezekiel's Low-Sodium bread is a touch better than the 7 Sprouted Grains flavor, but that isn't much of a brag since it's pretty bad. It is a bit softer and less grainy, but it certainly isn't anything to write home about. As noted, if minimizing sodium is a priority for you, it could be an okay pick, but you'll want to load it up with yummy toppings and flavors. I wouldn't recommend eating it plain. Honestly, I'm not even sure butter would help, and we all know butter makes everything better. Oh, well.
Dave's Killer Organic White Bread Done Right
Dave's Killer Organic White Bread Done Right may be a "white bread," but it isn't like any one I've ever had before. Unlike other white breads, it isn't bleached, and it shows in the flavor and color. As opposed to being fairly plain and boring, it has a good amount of whole grain flavor. It looked and tasted more like a light-colored wheat bread. As a result, you might not be able to convince a child that it is white bread, but for any adults wanting to bridge the gap between nutritionally devoid white bread and wheat bread, Dave's Killer has come to the rescue.
Compared to all of Ezekiel's breads, White Bread Done Right is significantly softer and thicker. Like other Dave's Killer flavors, the texture is spot-on. It lacks the variance of the brand's other breads because it isn't peppered with seeds and oats, but still, no complaints on my end. It isn't the most flavorful of the bunch, but it is dependable, and it would make a solid sandwich. White bread and Southern BBQ are an iconic pairing, and while this particular white bread is a bit different, something tells me it would only up the ante in that department too. Of course, it would add some nutrition as well. Score.
Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Flourless Sprouted Grain Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Cinnamon raisin bread is a breakfast favorite. Whether you prefer yours with butter and a blend of cinnamon sugar or some other way, it adds a touch of sweetness to your breakfast toast. At least when it's done right, something that, sadly, can't be said for Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Flourless Sprouted Grain Cinnamon Raisin Bread.
When I first bit into Ezekiel Cinnamon Raisin Bread, I could taste a hint of cinnamon, and there were definitely raisins in it, but somehow, it was still overwhelmingly bland. I mean, how do you mess up cinnamon raisin bread? It didn't give me any of the yummy breakfast feels it should. It wasn't sweet at all, and the texture was grainy, and not in a good way. Interestingly enough, this is one of the Ezekiel loaves that cost quite a bit more too. About $9.99 seems to be the going rate. Yikes.
Overall, I'd say the raisins are good, but no one is getting out of bed for a midnight snack if Ezekiel is the cinnamon bread waiting in the cupboard, or should I say freezer? Even a cheap loaf of Sara Lee puts this cinnamon raisin bread to shame. No thanks, Ezekiel.
Dave's Killer Organic Cinnamon Raisin' The Roof Bread
Dave's Killer Organic Cinnamon Raisin' The Roof Bread proves this style of bread can not only be tasty, but good for you, too. Comparing it to Ezekiel's cinnamon raisin bread isn't even fair — it puts it to shame. For starters, it has a deliciously soft and airy texture that gives your mouth all the feels, something Ezekiel could never do. Plus, there are oats and seeds embedded in the crust, which, paired with the raisins, give you lots of variance and bite.
Dave's Killer Cinnamon Raisin' The Roof Bread doesn't skimp on flavor either. It's deliciously sweet, and it's got enough cinnamon baked in to make anyone happy. Like, man, you don't even need to put anything on it, and it tastes phenomenal. It isn't an all-purpose bread, but it is perfect for what it is, and it'll be putting a smile on my face at breakfast for days to come. That's for sure. I recommend making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with this cinnamon raisin bread. I did, and it was amazing. In fact, I might go make another one right now.
Dave's Killer Bread is a better value pick
As we all know, prices vary depending on where you shop. However, no matter how you slice it, Dave's Killer Bread is by far the better value pick. At Safeway, I paid $7.49 for a loaf of Dave's Killer bread, minus the cinnamon raisin flavor, which cost $7.99. Ezekiel, on the other hand, ran me either $7.99 or $9.99 per loaf (also at Safeway). You can find the same loaves for a lower price in other places if you're a savvy shopper, but the change in price from one brand to the next remains regardless of where you pick up a loaf. Dave's Killer Bread is cheaper across the board.
In addition to the overall higher price of Ezekiel bread, it also comes in a smaller-sized loaf, further decreasing its chances to beat Dave's Killer in a value comparison. A typical loaf of Ezekiel bread weighs 24 ounces, and Dave's Killer comes in at 27 ounces. At just 20.5 ounces, Dave's Killer thin-sliced loaves are a bit smaller, but still, the brand comes out on top in this round.
The nutritional content of Ezekiel has Dave's Killer Bread beat, but not by much
One thing is for certain, you won't find Ezekiel or Dave's Killer Bread on a list of the most unhealthy store-bought breads — it kicks some serious butt in the nutritional value part of this competition. Both brands are packed full of whole grains, and neither contains high-fructose corn syrup. For the most part, they are pretty neck-and-neck regarding nutrition. However, if one brand has to come out on top, it would be Ezekiel.
The main reason Ezekiel boasts better nutrition is that minus the cinnamon raisin flavor, which only has a minimal amount, Ezekiel doesn't contain any added sugar. Dave's Killer Bread has anywhere from 2 to 5 grams of added sugar, depending on the flavor. Ezekiel also contains less fat than Dave's, but its numbers are quite low in this realm, too. However, they both have similar quantities of protein and fiber per slice.
Really, I'm just splitting hairs here, so both bread brands make a fantastic health-conscious choice. Since I have to determine a winner though, Ezekiel it is. Just think of it as a photo finish.
Ezekiel Bread offers a much wider selection
Variety is one area where Ezekiel Bread undoubtedly comes out on top. Not only does Food For Life make more flavors of the actual bread, but it also offers a whole slew of other bread products, too. Before I get ahead of myself, Ezekiel sliced bread comes in a whopping 16 different flavors, which, as you'll find out coming up, is far more than Dave's Killer Bread. Food For Life also makes three buns and rolls, eight english muffins, two pocket breads, and even six types of tortillas. So yeah, it's got quite the lineup of bread products.
Dave's Killer Bread also offers a nice collection of products, but it's just not as many as Ezekiel. As for loaves of sliced bread, the brand produces six regular loaves and six thin-sliced loaves, although five of them are repeat flavors — so, really, that's just seven flavors in total. Compared to Ezekiel's 16, there really isn't a competition. Dave's Killer also sells five buns and rolls, four bagels, and two english muffins. Still, that's not enough to help them beat Ezekiel's wide selection. So, if you're looking for the brand with the most variety, Ezekiel could be a good fit for you, but after everything else we've learned so far, that feels pretty generous.
Final verdict: Dave's Killer Bread is the tastier option
The winner in my taste-testing showdown could only be Dave's Killer Bread. Actually, it's pretty clear-cut, and to be honest, it blew Ezekiel out of the water. As far as the main determining factor, taste, it almost seems cruel to pair the two brands against each other. I mean, Dave's Killer Bread was by far the yummiest bread of the two. There's no doubt it beats Ezekiel regarding consistency, too. It wasn't even close. Dave's Killer Bread tastes fresh and flavorful, and it's got the ideal soft bread texture you want. Basically, it's everything Ezekiel wants to be. Consider me sold. I'm a Dave's Killer Bread fan for life from now on.
Ezekiel bread is a remnant of days past when there simply wasn't nearly as much demand for healthy foods — probably because they all tasted awful. If you've ever compared old school Edensoy milk to a new soy milk product, you know what I mean. When there weren't any good options, people probably liked Ezekiel bread. It wouldn't still be around if not, but now that the game has changed, I can confidently say I'll never buy a loaf of Ezekiel bread again. Like, ever. I recommend you take my word for it and spend your money on Dave's Killer Bread, instead.
Methodology explained
As a lover of all things bread, I couldn't wait to sink my teeth into this Ezekiel vs Dave's Killer Bread comparison. After buying the eight loaves discussed above — which took me longer than you might think because I didn't know Ezekiel is kept in the freezer section of the store — I took them home and started trying each flavor. Considering my goal was to ultimately decide which brand was the tastiest, flavor and texture were my main concerns. I also considered brand selection, nutritional content, and price, but they were by no means determining factors.
In the end, these two brands couldn't be any more different. From the Bible verse on Ezekiel's packaging to the prison redemption story found on Dave's Killer Bread, and the vast difference in flavor and texture, these bread brands are nothing alike. If you didn't skip ahead to the end, you already know which team I'm backing: Dave's Killer Bread, and it isn't even close. Sorry, not sorry, Ezekiel — you may have taken the lead regarding nutritional content and variety, but I'm going to stay far away moving forward.