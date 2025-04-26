Ezekiel Vs Dave's Killer: Which Store-Bought Bread Is The Tastier Option?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone knows sliced bread is a true delight. After all, there wouldn't be a saying about how something is "the greatest thing since sliced bread" if it weren't. Regardless, there are a nearly endless number of store-bought options — but two brands in particular stand out in a unique way: Ezekiel and Dave's Killer Bread. Not only are they some of the priciest sliced breads on grocery store shelves, but they also boast elevated quality and a pledge to organic, premium ingredients. Since these two brands have so much in common, it's hard to know which one to buy or which is tastiest without putting in some serious effort and dropping a considerable amount of cash. Don't worry, though. I did the dirty work so you don't have to.

In order to determine which brand makes the tastier product, Ezekiel or Dave's Killer, I bought four loaves of bread from each brand and gave them all a try. Before this, it had been a long time since I tried any Ezekiel bread, so I wasn't sure what the taste-testing results would reveal. I can tell you one thing though: I wasn't expecting a landslide winner, and that's definitely what happened. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, let's dive right in and find out which brand ultimately took home the gold.