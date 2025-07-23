9 Kirkland Signature Wines, Ranked
When you think of Costco, wine isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind — but maybe it's time to think again. Just like the chain's other offerings, Costco's entire wine section boasts the kind of low prices that make other retailers envious. Its Kirkland Signature wines are some of the best-priced bottles around, with most of them coming in under $10. Perhaps the best news is the fact that you don't need a Costco membership (in most states) to buy wine at Costco, which means you can likely take advantage of these affordable vintages no matter what. But should you? I mean, are Kirkland Signature wines any good? And if so, which ones stand out as truly quality picks?
To find out, I went to Costco, selected nine Kirkland Signature wines, and conducted a taste test. After trying them, I ranked each wine from worst to best based on taste, quality, and whether or not they lived up to expectations surrounding the specific grape. You might be a bit surprised with my findings, as I was: all but one of the Kirkland Signature bottles I sampled easily boasted the quality of a bottle twice the price. So how did they ultimately rank? Let's get into it.
9. Kirkland Signature Rioja Reserva
Kirkland Signature Rioja Reserva costs just $6.99 per bottle. Considering the low price, I could see how it would pique the interest of many consumers, especially lovers of Spanish wines, but I recommend steering clear.
Kirkland Signature Rioja Reserva had a musty, oaky nose with an underlying smell that can only be described as somewhat chemical. Unfortunately, that element shone through in the taste as well. Yuck! It was also lacking in complexity and a bit too acidic, leading to a pervasive harshness on my tongue. The only redeeming quality was a drying effect at the end, but that wasn't nearly enough to rescue it from the dregs of my list (or make me want to purchase it again, like ever).
In fact, I didn't even finish my sample. Neither did the friends I roped into joining me. Obviously, we had plenty of other wines to try, but it was a serious letdown in the flavor department. As it turns out, Rioja is one of the best red wines to serve chilled, so maybe that would have helped. Honestly, though, you'd be much better served by simply opting for one of the other Kirkland Signature wines coming up. They all blow this bottle out of the water. Sorry, not sorry.
8. Kirkland Signature Sauvignon Blanc
Kirkland Signature Sauvignon Blanc is a product of the Marlborough region in New Zealand. As such, it should boast strong citrus notes and a crisp, bright taste overall. I am pleased to report that it does — however, it's a far cry from an ideal sauvignon blanc.
Okay, I need to level with you before we move forward: Sauvignon blanc is one of my all-time favorite grapes. Even so, I seriously dislike the ones that come from New Zealand vineyards because they all have an overwhelming grapefruit flavor. Instead of accentuating the nuanced flavor of the grape that I enjoy, all I get is grapefruit. Sadly, Kirkland Signature's version further cemented this mindset for me.
Even before tasting, I could smell the bold grapefruit flavor embedded in Kirkland Signature Sauvignon Blanc. One taste and I detected a touch of musk, but the grapefruit took over, resulting in a sour, puckering finish. If you are typically a fan of New Zealand sauv blancs, you could do a lot worse, especially since a bottle only costs $6.99. Still, it definitely wasn't for me. I prefer more complexity, and this wine only had one thing going for it: Grapefruit. That said, my taste-testing accomplices — who don't feel as strongly about New Zealand sauvignon blancs as I do — told me it screamed summer and that they would enjoy it in a spritz or white sangria. Still, I won't be purchasing it again.
7. Kirkland Signature Sonoma County Chardonnay
For $7.99, you can snag a bottle of Kirkland Signature Sonoma County Chardonnay at Costco, and if you are a big fan of the grape, it won't let you down. It's not my jam, though. While there are many reasons not to hate chardonnay, I can't say I agree. Some are okay, but they tend to lean too much on oak or butter for my liking. Fortunately, Kirkland Signature Sonoma County Chardonnay doesn't feature a ton of oak, but it is still at the forefront of the nose and palate. It is also slightly buttery with a touch of vanilla. For a chardonnay, it's also quite sweet — something that turned me off even more.
All that being said, my taste-testing friends liked Kirkland Signature's Sonoma County Chardonnay much more than I did. They praised it for being an approachable, easy-drinking wine, and said they could envision moms having brunch or happy hour gulping it down at rapid speeds. So yeah, it has some redeeming traits. Even so, they agreed with my seventh-place ranking because all of the wines coming up easily outperform it regarding perceived quality and flavor. Kirkland Signature Sonoma County Chardonnay isn't overly anything, so it's just a bit lackluster compared to the higher-ranking bottles.
6. Kirkland Signature Pinot Noir
This is where the ranking takes a serious turn for the better. Starting with Kirkland Signature Pinot Noir, I would happily purchase every bottle from here on out again. Pinot noir is a crowd-pleasing varietal, and Kirkland Signature's has mass appeal for days.
This wine had a sweet start, but it developed more bite as it progressed. It also sat more on the front of my palate than the back. Even so, it is light overall, making it a very drinkable pick for the warmer months of the year. It could easily go down fast and is sure to disappear quickly at a gathering.
Some argue that Costco's hot dogs are worthy of a wine pairing, and if you agree, this would be the wine to enjoy with one. It would also accentuate the flavors of a Caesar salad beautifully. All this is great, but one of the reasons Kirkland Signature Pinot Noir didn't score higher than sixth place is that it's the second most expensive bottle on the list — it's still just $8.99, but there are better Kirkland Signature wines at Costco for less. Every dollar matters! It's also not quite as complex as I'd like, which loses it some points.
5. Kirkland Signature Côtes De Provence Rosé
Coming in fifth place is Kirkland Signature Côtes De Provence Rosé. The blend features 44% grenache, 26% sinsault, 15% syrah, and 15% vermentino grapes. If that doesn't mean much to you, I don't blame you, so I'll let you in on the skinny: The mix results in a pleasantly dry wine with layered flavors of berries and citrus. It also had a slightly floral nose. Don't let the berry and floral elements fool you, though — it isn't overly sweet like some rosés, and I truly enjoyed that. The low $7.99 price tag certainly didn't hurt, either.
If you are not a fan of rosé, Kirkland Signature Côtes De Provence Rosé is a great place to start. It's super drinkable and has what it takes to teach you what the phrase "rosé all day" is all about — and yes, it would make an outstanding bro-sé as well. One sip was all it took for me to know this bottle would be a repeat buy. I really don't have any complaints, but it comes fifth because rosé just isn't for everyone. This bottle could change your mind, but sometimes a bold red or crowd-pleasing white is in order, which you'll see soon enough.
4. Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G.
All of you out there who love a good glass of bubbly are going to fall hard for Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G. I know I did. A bottle costs $7.69 and tastes like it should be double that. I'm a big fan of sparkling wines, and this one reminded me why Proseccos are near the top of my list. As the label says, it's extra dry, and the dryness hits your palate from start to finish. It is also less sweet than a lot of other Proseccos, and the effervescence certainly isn't lacking.
Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore was so tasty that I wouldn't dare ruin it with orange juice. Maybe a small spray, but it doesn't need any help. For the price, $7.69, Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore is a top-notch pick that outperforms similarly priced options. You could take it to a party and no one would suspect it costs less than $8 (unless they are also Prosecco-loving Costco members).
There is a time and a place for bubbly, and it's not just for celebratory moments. Still, when you only want a glass or two, it's less than ideal. I mean, it'll go flat before you get to finish it. With this in mind, I couldn't rank it higher. Fourth isn't too shabby, but the three upcoming bottles are great for any occasion, time, or place.
3. Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio
It's finally time for the top three, and the first Kirkland Signature wine to earn such a coveted spot is the Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio. If you're strictly a white wine drinker, it's the bottle for you. Not only is it one of the many must-have Costco items for under $5 — that's right, it only costs $4.99 — but it is the kind of white wine anyone could love. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it's got it all.
On the label, Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio is described as an Italian dry white wine, and it's not lying. In addition to a delicious dryness, it also boasts a bright acidity, crisp apple, and subtle floral notes — although it isn't sweet by any means. When an easy-drinking white wine that's perfect for any occasion or season is in order, Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio is your best bet.
Look, I love this wine, and I have a bottle or two of it stocked pretty consistently, so it's not a huge shock that it managed to score a third-place ranking. However, even I can admit when it gets outperformed. When it comes to complexity and boldness, there's no doubt the top two bottles beat it. The Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio is an outstanding pick, especially for the price, but the next two bottles have it beat.
2. Kirkland Signature Malbec
Coming to us from the heartland of stellar malbec wines — Mendoza, Argentina — Kirkland Signature Malbec is nothing short of spectacular. For starters, it only costs $6.99, but that's just the icing on the cake. It's incredibly approachable, and the flavor profile is versatile enough for it to be enjoyed all year long.
Kirkland Signature Malbec is somewhat similar to the pinot noir, but much more complex. The added body paired with the easy-drinking flavor makes it more than worthy of a second-place ranking. It also features a slightly floral nose and subtly dry finish, which I love. Put it all together, and you have a wine that pairs well with a world of foods. Anything from a salad to pasta to red meat to dark chocolate would complement it beautifully.
Whether you're a seasoned wine drinker or someone who's just starting to explore the wonderful world of drinkable grapes, Kirkland Signature Malbec is a fantastic pick. Translation: You don't have to be a wine snob to appreciate it. Additionally, it's definitely the best budget red wine pick on the list.
1. Kirkland Signature Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
When it came to choosing a winner, there was, literally and figuratively, only one choice: Kirkland Signature Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. At $9.99 a bottle, it is the most expensive wine I sampled. I don't care, though, because it's worth every extra penny. In fact, it's more than worth it, because it truly tastes like a $25 bottle.
Kirkland Signature Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon takes the cake for several reasons, the most notable of which is its bold, rich complexity with a delicious bite at the end. It somehow manages to be slightly sweet and extra dry all at once, something that's hard to pull off. In addition, I really enjoyed how the flavor of cherries, leather, and black tea evolved on my palate. Basically, it screams quality, and it's a showstopper for sure. Oh yeah, there's no overlooking the underlying oak, either. After scouring the label, I discovered that it is aged in both American and French oak barrels. Nicely done!
Kirkland Signature Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon may not be as drinkable as the brand's pinot noir and malbec — at least when it comes to mass appeal — but it begs for you to savor every last drop. It's better to take your time with it and let the bold complexity linger on your tongue. Pair it with alfredo, a thick cut of meat, or something spicy, and it'll have no trouble cutting through the richness. Yum!
Methodology
I've been dabbling in the world of wine for just over two decades, so tasting and ranking these Kirkland Signature wines was totally in my wheelhouse. For some additional perspectives, I also enlisted two friends to help me get the job done.
After sampling all nine bottles, I quickly came to terms with the fact that most of them punch well above their weight. As a result, all but the lowest-ranking pick (Kirkland Signature Rioja Reserva) will speak to many consumers. Still, I had to rank them, so I relied on taste, how well they represent the particular varietal, and overall quality. I also considered the price, but only a little because all of the nine bottles I sampled cost less than $10.
After everything was said and done, I can confidently recommend purchasing the Kirkland Signature wines that made it into the top six. Make sure to stock up on the Kirkland Signature wines that grace the top of my list the next time you're at Costco, and you'll be glad you did. After all, wine is one of the many goods that are expected to rise in price due to new tariffs, so you may as well get some while the gettin' is good.