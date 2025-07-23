9 Kirkland Signature Wines, Ranked

When you think of Costco, wine isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind — but maybe it's time to think again. Just like the chain's other offerings, Costco's entire wine section boasts the kind of low prices that make other retailers envious. Its Kirkland Signature wines are some of the best-priced bottles around, with most of them coming in under $10. Perhaps the best news is the fact that you don't need a Costco membership (in most states) to buy wine at Costco, which means you can likely take advantage of these affordable vintages no matter what. But should you? I mean, are Kirkland Signature wines any good? And if so, which ones stand out as truly quality picks?

To find out, I went to Costco, selected nine Kirkland Signature wines, and conducted a taste test. After trying them, I ranked each wine from worst to best based on taste, quality, and whether or not they lived up to expectations surrounding the specific grape. You might be a bit surprised with my findings, as I was: all but one of the Kirkland Signature bottles I sampled easily boasted the quality of a bottle twice the price. So how did they ultimately rank? Let's get into it.